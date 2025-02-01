The last twenty years have presented a monumental shift in Hollywood content, production, and delivery. With the benefit of hindsight, it becomes apparent that by 2005, a lot of these changes were already taking shape. While the streaming services were still a decade away, mainstream Hollywood's wholesale pivot to blockbuster filmmaking was already being calcified. Following the template set by X-Men, The Lord of the Rings and Spider-Man at the start of the century, over half of 2005's ten highest-grossing films were franchise films or based on pre-existing IP.

However, despite the industry's aggressive shift to IP and franchise filmmaking, 2005 still produced some gems that have stood the test of time. Visionary filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg created great works within the IP sandbox, and trusted old hands like Ang Lee and Werner Herzog delivered characteristically excellent films. The year also saw the directorial debuts of filmmakers like Judd Apatow, who would prove influential in the coming years. This list will discuss ten movies from 2005 that can be considered perfect, thanks to their plot, characters, and other elements that have contributed to their flawless legacies.

10 'Batman Begins'

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Eight years after the mostly derided Batman & Robin, Warner Bros. tapped Christopher Nolan to reboot their Batman franchise. Teaming up with co-writer David S. Goyer, Nolan sought to re-tell Bruce Wayne's transformation from a wealthy orphan to the crime-fighting vigilante Batman. Batman Begins sees Christian Bale donning the iconic cowl and a stacked supporting cast that includes Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Liam Neeson, and Cillian Murphy.

Nolan and Goyer sought a more grounded approach to the story and succeeded in giving the comic-book characters a human-like psychology and understanding. Coming at the advent of the superhero boom, but after the debuts of the more fantastical X-Men and Spider-Man, Batman Begins provided a new approach to adapting superhero stories for film. In many ways, it became the perfect blueprint for future comic book movies, which sought to replicate its tone and eventual success.

9 'Brokeback Mountain'

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain is widely considered a modern Western masterpiece and a landmark piece of Queer cinema. Adapted from a 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger as two cowboys who enter a complex romantic and sexual relationship with each other despite their attempts to lead heteronormative lives. Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams co-star as their female love interests.

Brokeback Mountain utilizes our universal feelings of love, acceptance, and sacrificing parts of ourselves to fit into society to interrogate ideas of masculinity, the American cowboy, and heteronormative ideals. The film was a commercial and critical success and received eight Academy Award nominations, including acting nominations for Ledger, Gyllenhaal, and Williams. Today, it's fondly remembered as a perfect piece of queer cinema and a true breakthrough in LGBTQQ+ stories on a mainstream level.

Cast Michelle Williams Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger Runtime 134 minutes Director Ang Lee Writers Larry McMurtry, Diana Ossana

8 'Caché'

Directed by Michael Haneke

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Haneke's psychological thriller, Caché, stars Daniel Auteuil and Juliette Binoche as a married couple, Georges and Anne, who receive anonymous tapes showing them being watched. The videos reveal links to Georges's childhood and his resistance to his parents' adopting an Algerian orphan.