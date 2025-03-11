2000 was a strong year for the movies, serving up unforgettable performances, groundbreaking narratives, and films that would shape the next two decades of cinema. It was a year that refused to play it safe. Directors pushed boundaries, telling stories that were challenging, stylish, and often ahead of their time. Some of these films became instant classics, while others gained cult followings in the years that followed.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-see films of that year, from the haunting psychological descent of American Psycho to the wuxia beauty of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Though they traverse a range of genres, these movies all left a lasting impact and continue to hold up today.

10 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

"They're called boobs, Ed." 2000 was a big year for Steven Soderbergh, seeing him release both Erin Brockovich and Traffic (and receiving Best Director Oscar nods for both of them). While Traffic is excellent, Erin Brockovich just beats it in terms of entertainment value. No small part of this is the energetic lead performance from Julia Roberts as the brash and tenacious title character, a single mother struggling to find work who stumbles upon a massive environmental case against a powerful corporation.

Hired as a legal assistant by an initially skeptical attorney, Ed Masry (Albert Finney), Erin uses her wit and relentless determination to uncover a cover-up that has left an entire town poisoned by contaminated water. This basic plot has since been imitated many times; it's one of the defining movies in its subgenre. It stands out because Soderbergh has a knack for grounding his characters in authentic, everyday settings, making them feel both relatable and fully realized, and Erin Brockovich is one of the best examples of that.