The 2000s were a decade when a lot of comedy movies were released, including plenty of teen, coming-of-age, vulgar, or downright silly comedies. Some of the most memorable include Old School, Knocked Up, Step Brothers, and Zoolander. But there were some forgettable comedy movies from the 2000s, too.

These movies aren’t necessarily forgettable because they were bad, though admittedly, some of them are. But many were quite good. Some fall into the “so bad, they’re good” category, others were widely panned but have now developed a cult following. They’re mainly forgotten because they were overshadowed by so many other comedy movies that remain popular today while these ones faded into the background.

10 'Role Models' (2008)

Directed by David Wain

Universal Pictures

Given the cast, many would expect Role Models to be a fantastic movie. It stars Paul Rudd, Ken Marino, Seann William Scott, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jane Lynch, and Elizabeth Banks. But even this fabulous ensemble cast didn’t make the movie one that people remember, and it’s certainly not one of Paul Rudd’s best movies. Nonetheless, Role Models surprisingly received decent reviews, with critics overlooking the crudeness to appreciate the clever humor.

It’s about Danny (Rudd) and Wheeler (Scott) who sell energy drinks for a living. After being arrested for various offenses, they are ordered to do 150 hours of community service, and somehow end up working with a program that pairs young children with adult role models. It’s easy to assume what happens next, given that the two men in charge of finding good role models for impressionable kids don’t fit the description themselves. There’s plenty of laughs all the way through.

9 'Waiting' (2005)

Directed by Rob McKittrick

Image via Lions Gate Films

Before he was Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was starring in tons of comedies and romantic comedies. Waiting is a little independent movie from his resume that many may have forgotten about. The story centers around Dean (Justin Long), an employee at the aptly named franchise restaurant Shenaniganz. When he learns about an old schoolmate who just graduated college and got a high-paying job, Dean starts to reevaluate his life. Monty (Reynolds) is his co-worker who loves to get up to, well, shenanigans. The dark side of the fast food business is shown, from how they deal with rude customers (it’s not pretty) to vulgar antics behind the counter.

Waiting is filled with potty, immature humor, but that’s sometimes what the mood calls for. Deep down, it’s also a motivational movie about finding oneself and making the right choices to move forward. Described as downright gross and not well received by critics when it came out, Waiting has since developed a cult following, making it one of the best cult classic movies that defined the 2000s.

8 'Accepted' (2006)

Directed by Steve Pink

Image via Universal Pictures

Before Blake Lively was a bona fide movie star and rose to larger fame in Gossip Girl, she starred in this comedy that marked the directorial debut of Steve Pink, known prior for co-writing Grosse Point Blank and High Fidelity. The film is about Bartleby Gaines (Justin Long), a high school graduate trying to figure out his future. He reluctantly planned to attend college but was rejected at every single one to which he applied. So, given his love of pranks, he decides to create a fake college with his friends.

It's a ridiculous premise but the moments in the movie make for great comedy. That’s especially thanks to the ensemble cast, which also includes Jonah Hill, Columbus Short, Maria Thayer, Robin Lord Taylor, and Lively. The movie was widely panned, which is likely why it has become so forgettable. But given how many of the cast members went on to achieve great success, it’s worth a rewatch.

7 'Rumor Has It' (2005)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Warner Bros.

Jennifer Aniston has tried her hand at comedy movies, often opposite her good friend Adam Sandler. In this one from almost 20 years ago, however, she stars alongside Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, and Mark Ruffalo. The romantic comedy is about Sarah (Aniston), a woman who discovers that her mom and grandmother might have inspired the novel The Graduate. So, she tries to investigate to find out if there’s any truth to this rumor.

While Aniston has many memorable movie and TV roles, Rumor Has It isn’t one of them. It’s likely a film that the other A-list cast members wish to forget as well. The movie received generally unfavorable reviews, criticized for its gimmicky plot.

6 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' (2009)

Directed by P. J. Hogan

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Any Gen-X or Millennial female who was a young adult in the early 2000s remembers reading the Sophie Kinsella Shopaholic books, including Confessions of a Shopaholic. But not many recall that there was a movie made based on it. Isla Fisher stars as protagonist Rebecca Bloomwood and Hugh Dancy as her boss Luke. Like the book, the movie follows Rebecca’s journey in fashion and the unintentional circumstances that lead to her writing for a financial magazine instead of a fashion one she initially wanted to work for. As the movie’s name implies, however, Rebecca ironically doesn’t practice great financial literacy herself, unable to control her shopping addiction.

Confessions of a Shopaholic has a solid supporting cast that also includes Joan Cusack, John Goodman, John Lithgow, Kristin Scott Thomas, Leslie Bibb, Fred Armisen, and Krysten Ritter. Despite being a great movie for fashionistas, it didn’t live up to the hype of the book series, though Fisher was praised for how well she brought the character from the book’s pages to life.

5 'Hot Rod' (2007)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

Image via Paramount Pictures

Shortly after snagging a gig as a cast member on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Andy Samberg took his talents to the big screen to star in the comedy Hot Rod, about an amateur stuntman named Rod (Samberg) who also happens to be accident-prone. His father Frank (Ian McShane) pokes fun at Rod constantly. But in an ironic twist, when Frank gets sick, it’s up to Rod to raise money for a heart operation his dear dad desperately needs. He decides that doing his largest stunt yet will yield the necessary funds.

Originally supposed to star Will Ferrell then taken over and rewritten by Samberg’s The Lonely Island comedy group, Hot Rod ended up becoming a box office failure. But like many others of its kind, it now has a cult following of fans who appreciate the surreal humor.

4 'A Guy Thing' (2003)

Directed by Chris Koch

MGM Distribution Co.

Jason Lee, Julia Stiles, and Selma Blair star in A Guy Thing, a comedy about a couple preparing for their pending nuptials. But when Paul (Lee) wakes up next to Becky (Stiles), a pretty dancer he met and connected with at his bachelor party, this complicates things. He doesn’t recall what happened but assumes they slept together and is frantic to hide the mess he created. Little does Paul know, however, that Becky is his fiancé Karen’s (Blair) out-of-town cousin. What’s more, Becky’s ex-boyfriend Ray (Lochlyn Munro) happens to be a cop who followed and took photos of them together.

It's an entire mess that gets even messier, but A Guy Thing offers silly humor that might fit a particular mood or crowd. With that said, the romance movie received horrendous feedback from critics who despised the cheap laughs and wasted talent. It’s no surprise, then, that fans have largely forgotten this movie even existed.

3 'Down With Love' (2003)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Image via 20th Century Fox

Renée Zellweger made such an impression in another 2000s romantic comedy, Bridget Jones’s Diary, one of the best British rom-coms, that it overshadowed this less popular rom-com from the same decade. She starred in Down With Love alongside Ewan McGregor in a story that paid homage to the “no-sex” comedies of the 1960s. Set in 1962, she is Barbara Novak, an aspiring author who is also a budding feminist, determined to free women from the shackles of love. She wants them to focus on other aspects of their lives to make them happy. But when her book called Down with Love is rejected by the major publishers, she’s encouraged to reach out to the womanizing Catcher Block (McGregor) who might be able to help promote it.

Rife with references from the time period and offering a fresh yet throwback take on the battle of the sexes, Down With Love was initially badly received. But like many others on this list, it has developed somewhat of a cult following, appreciated years later for its endearing qualities and topical premise.

2 'The Ugly Truth' (2009)

Directed by Robert Luketic

Image via Sony Pictures

Katherine Heigl was something of a rom-com queen in the 2000s, but The Ugly Truth is one of the least notable movies of the genre from her roster. She’s morning show TV producer Abby Richter who deeply believes in love but is desperately unable to find it herself. Angry after a bad date, she calls into a local TV show to argue with a man on air named Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler) who is speaking negatively about relationships. Thinking she can just move on after the outburst, it turns out Mike has been asked to do a segment on her show to help with its flailing ratings.

The story in The Ugly Truth is predictable, but one of those formulas that always works for the happy ending-centric genre. However, this movie didn’t get a warm reception. It received bad reviews for the weak script. The ugly truth about The Ugly Truth is that the movie lacked the charm necessary to drive an age-old story forward in a way that would make viewers talk about it for years to come like so many others have.

1 'What Happens in Vegas' (2008)

Directed by Tom Vaughan

20th Century Fox

Ashton Kutcher became a huge superstar following his role on That ‘70s Show. He has become an even bigger force in business as an entrepreneur and investor. But the multi-talented actor hasn’t seen the same level of success translate to movies, with many of Kutcher’s cookie-cutter romantic comedies falling flat. One such title is What Happens in Vegas, a romantic comedy in which he stars alongside Cameron Diaz. Joy (Diaz) and Jack (Kutcher) meet by chance and spend a drunken night in Las Vegas. Just after getting married on a whim, they hit a casino jackpot. Once the hangover hits and they’re ready to annul the impromptu marriage, split the winnings, and go their separate ways, they realize it might not be so easy.

Yes, the story is unbelievable and downright ridiculous, but it’s also a hilarious take on an unbelievable situation. Not surprisingly, What Happens in Vegas drew viewers in and was actually a box-office success. Nonetheless, reviews criticized everything from the story to the lack of humor and even the cast. Still, What Happens in Vegas might be forgettable now, even scoffed at by some, but it was a huge hit back in 2008 that has completely flown off the radar.

