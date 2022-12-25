Comedies can sometimes struggle to find an audience, with recent years being a hit or miss, meaning the genre has been in trouble for the past couple of years. However, comedies were all the rage during the early years of the new millennium, with hits like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Bruce Almighty becoming certified classics.

There's no denying that the 2000s were a great time for the genre, producing some incredible and widely-known comedies as well as some underrated ones that deserve a lot more love from modern audiences. Indeed, not every film was a winner right off the bat, and some comedies from the noughties were unfairly overlooked during their original theatrical run. Luckily, thanks to streaming, modern audiences can rediscover these underrated 2000s comedy movies and finally give them their dues.

25 'Saved!' (2004)

Directed by Brian Dannelly

Mandy Moore, Jena Malone, Patrick Fugit, and Macaulay Culkin star in the 2004 teen satirical comedy Saved! The plot of the modern teen movie follows Mary, a young girl who agrees to lose her virginity to her ex-boyfriend, hoping to "cure" his being gay. She then becomes pregnant, leading her to be ostracized by her devoutly Christian classmates.

Saved! is wickedly funny and surprisingly insightful. The stellar cast elevates a sometimes tepid screenplay afraid of taking its wild premise all the way. Malone is particularly compelling as the besmirched Mary, while Mandy Moore is excellent as her sanctimonious and overbearing nemesis. The film might not reinvent the teen comedy genre, but it remains an entertaining and biting effort.

24 'Charlie Bartlett' (2007)

Directed by Jon Poll