Crime shows have been around since entertainment took to the small screen. There’s something exciting about the genre that explores various aspects of crimes, from criminal acts to law enforcement and the legal system. Some shows focus on one of the three main aspects, and some tackle all of the above.

The 2000s saw some popular crime shows come to light, many of which ended up spawning spin-offs or inspiring shows that came after. In some cases, the shows are still running, while one even has several spin-offs coming soon.

10 'Psych' (2006-2014)

Created by Steve Franks

USA Network

What makes a great police procedural or, in this case, detective comedy-drama, is something unique to stand out. One angle that has been explored again and again is a lead character, usually someone in or who helps law enforcement, and who has a special skill. That’s the case in Psych, which centers around Shawn Spencer (James Roday), a man whose consulting help is sought out by the police department because of his uncanny observational skills and eidetic memory. He gets help from his ultra-smart best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dule Hill) who isn’t always enthralled to participate, as well as his father Henry (Corbin Bernsen), a retired detective.

Psych aired following Monk, another great crime show from the 2000s, for much of its run, which helped fuel viewership. But the show was a great series in its own right thanks to the cast, interesting storylines, and flashback tie-ins to the childhoods of the two main characters, which made fans relate to them even more. The show was so popular, it spawned a film series.

Psych Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 7, 2006 Creator Steve Franks Cast James Roday , Dule Hill , Maggie Lawson , Kirsten Nelson , Corbin Bernsen Seasons 8

9 'Monk' (2002-2009)

Created by Andy Breckman

Image via NBC

As far as quirky detectives go, Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) takes the cake. The police procedural comedy-drama follows the title character, a private detective dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) along with a variety of phobias. Working with the police department in San Francisco as well as his two assistants, he uses his superior intelligence to help solve cases. But through it all, he’s also trying to investigate the murder of his wife.

Monk is partly inspired by characters like Inspector Clouseau from The Pink Panther and Sherlock Holmes, but with his own twists and idiosyncrasies. The series was so popular that more than a decade after it ended, a follow-up movie called Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie was released.

Monk Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 12, 2002 Creator Cast Tony Shalhoub , Ted Levine , Jason Gray-Stanford , Traylor Howard , Stanley Kamel , Melora Hardin Rating Seasons 8

8 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Created by Kurt Sutter

Image via FX

Much darker and more violent than a network police procedural, Sons of Anarchy is a crime show that’s tough to watch at times. The core characters are members of an outlaw motorcycle club. Following the death of its leader, his son Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) takes over. But he yearns for a simpler life, desperate to get out and move on from the violence. That, it seems, is easier said than done.

Exploring themes of love, loyalty, redemption, hope, and the loss of all these qualities, Sons of Anarchy has some heart-wrenching scenes, and others that are so violent that viewers have to look away. The series ended in epic fashion and led to a spin-off series called Mayans M.C. that aired for five seasons.

7 '24' (2001-2010)

Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) has taken on a life of his own. The character’s name is so recognizable that even those who haven’t watched 24 know who he is. He’s a federal agent in the counter-terrorist unit, working in the field alongside computer expert Chloe O’Brien (Mary Lynn Rajskub) back at the office. Naturally, he always finds himself in dangerous situations where he has to make impossible decisions for the sake of the greater good. This often means taking down enemies, saving lives, and preventing catastrophes.

24 introduced fans to a unique format: every episode is told in real-time, with every minute of the show representing an actual minute of time. Yes, even commercials are factored into the plot. Thus, a season of 24 episodes is a full day. That builds the intensity throughout, while every season brings an exciting new plot. Fans missed the show so much that a limited series called 24: Live Another Day premiered four years after the show ended while a short-lived spin-off (without Sutherland) called 24: Legacy debuted a single season. 24 remains the longest-running espionage-themed TV drama.

6 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000-2015)

Created by Anthony E. Zuiker

CBS

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is the kind of show to put on when nothing else is on. With numerous rewatchable CSI episodes, it’s guaranteed to provide a compelling story, with every episode standing on its own, aside from ongoing storylines about the personal lives of the main characters. It was the first show to focus on the investigators, the members of the team who analyze crime scenes to deduce what happened. Until this show, that was an often-overlooked aspect of the job. Now, crime scene investigators are much more recognized as crucial to every case, especially with so many other shows that have launched since, inspired by this one.

The show appeals to adult viewers of all ages, from the younger generation to grandparents. Spawning four spin-offs centered on different cities and seeing various cast member changes through its 15-season run, adding everyone from Ted Danson to Laurence Fishburne and Elisabeth Shue, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation walked so many other shows could run.

5 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (1999-)

Created by Dick Wolf

Image via NBC

It’s rare that a spin-off series becomes more popular than the original on which it's based, but that’s the case with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It’s one part love for detectives Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and one part the intriguing cases that focus on the most heinous types of crimes, including sexually based crimes.

Law & Order: SVU, as it’s also known, officially became the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television in 2019, a record it holds to this day. And it’s still going strong. Like the original, Law & Order, it follows cases through the police investigation than the legal trial, providing viewers with a comprehensive view of the justice system. While the show is purely fictional, many of the storylines are ripped from real headlines, making them especially disturbing, even if the situations are dramatized.

4 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Created by James Manos Jr.

Image via Showtime

When Jeff Lindsay penned his book Darkly Dreaming Dexter and came up with the character of Dexter Morgan, he wanted him to cause readers (and later viewers of the show) to feel confusing emotions. Dexter is a sadistic, ritualistic serial killer. Yet viewers can’t help but like him, even find him endearing. That’s because Dexter (Michael C. Hall) has learned to live by a code. After his father, a police detective discovered what and who Dexter was, he tried to redirect his son’s murderous urges. He taught him to investigate and only ever kill people he believed deserved it. These are rapists, abusers, and people who harm children and other innocent people and keep skirting the law. Thus, Dexter is the personification of a vigilante killer.

It's no surprise that Dexter was a huge hit, fans rooting for him to escape detection for as long as possible. While Dexter’s best seasons are the first four after which it admittedly lost its way, the show returned with a limited series seven years later called Dexter: New Blood. With renewed fan interest, two spin-offs are now in the works: prequel series Dexter: Original Sin and the follow-up series Dexter: Resurrection.

3 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Image via HBO

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a character that has become larger than life, with some even forgetting that he isn’t a real person. He’s an Italian American mobster from the series The Sopranos, a man trying to balance both being a leader of a criminal organization and a family man trying to be there for his wife and kids. Through the series, which follows Tony and the awful things he and his colleagues are up to, fans also get a look into his mindset through therapy sessions with his psychiatrist Jennifer (Lorraine Bracco).

Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, much less from the 2000s, The Sopranos has been praised for its writing, actors, and depth. Following Gandolfini’s death, his son James Gandolfini played a younger version of him in the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

2 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon