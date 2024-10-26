The year 2000 signaled a new era in human history. While some prognosticators expected flying cars or a catastrophic technological reset, the cultural advancement most readily delivered by the first decade of the new millennium was good TV. Really good TV. This transitional period in scripted programming saw the beginning of network TV's decline, while cable and premium networks like HBO, Showtime, and AMC planted their flags.

As with all evolutionary advancements, the increased competition inspired innovation and diversification. When not restrained by the FCC's broadcasting standards, TV as a medium was allowed to spread its storytelling wings. The premises grew darker, the language became grittier, and the heroes started breaking bad. As a result, the 2000s saw a slew of groundbreaking dramas make their mark on television history and redefine what was possible for the genre. Here are the best, ranked from great to greatest.

10 '24' (2001-2010)

Created by Robert Cochran, Joel Surnow

Image via Fox

24 completely revolutionized TV storytelling by having the action unfold in real-time, resulting in each season occurring over the course of a single day. The structure instantly became iconic, as did the lead character, US counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland). As Bauer thwarted assassination attempts and bioterrorism plots, the audience was driven to appreciate the story's life-or-death stakes in a visceral way.

Premiering only months after September 11, 2001, 24 was the right show at the right time for many Americans. With the US positioned as the hero, the exploration of the ethical dilemmas of counter-terrorism and subsequent victories over nefarious actors offered a kind of catharsis that was not available in reality. The series, however, still managed to provide its own brand of escapism, and its engaging characters and stunning cliffhangers kept the audience on the edge of their seats, one heart-pounding hour at a time.

9 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Developed by James Manos Jr.

Image via Showtime

There may not have been many people calling for a premium drama about a serial killer with a heart of gold, but Dexter did it anyway. The series followed Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department who brutally murdered people in his spare time. Though his violent tendencies emerged in response to the horrific experience of seeing his mother killed in front of him at just three years old, Dexter's adoptive father taught him how to channel his rage and bloodlust only toward those who deserved it most--those who have committed violent crimes themselves, yet escaped justice.

Dexter Morgan perfectly encapsulated the complicated antihero protagonist that dominated the airwaves in the 2000s. Typical of the decade, the series forced the audience to reconcile the uncomfortable feeling of rooting for and even caring about someone that they would likely revile if he existed in reality. Dexter's ever-present inner conflict—trying to be a good person while longing to inflict pain—made for one of the most complex and gripping characters ever seen on screen, for which Michael C. Hall received five Emmy nominations.

8 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeffrey Lieber

Image via ABC

As the first series to ever boast a $10 million budget for its pilot episode, expectations were high when Lost premiered in 2004. Following a group of castaways stranded on a mysterious island after a plane crash, the series starts with one question, as delivered by stranded passenger Charlie (Dominic Monaghan): "Guys, where are we?" By the time the show wrapped 6 seasons later, Lost had continued to pose questions more quickly than it answered them, creating a viewing experience where it was impossible to know what would happen next.

While the concept of "water cooler shows" started to decline in the 2000s due to DVR, Lost established itself as a series for which appointment viewing remained essential. The audience treated theorizing the next reveal like it was a sport, but the story stayed one step ahead until the very end. Though the finale remains controversial, the series overall was a lightning rod of a spectacle that isn't likely to be seen on network TV again.

7 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Created by Aaron Sorkin

Image via NBC

A series about a well-functioning government where everyone operates in good faith might be considered science fiction today, but in the early 2000s, The West Wing was the most grounded view into the world of politics that had ever been seen on TV. Focused on the senior staff of President Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen), The West Wing peeled back the curtain on the inner workings of Washington, while exploring what it meant for a character to endure life's typical personal challenges as someone whose decisions make a global impact.

Written in the singular style of creator Aaron Sorkin, The West Wing was known for its rapid-fire dialogue, unapologetic earnestness, and many conversations in hallways. Never one to talk down to the audience, the series tackled complex policy issues and political maneuvers in a way that still managed to be accessible and character-driven. With subsequent political series taking on a decidedly more pessimistic tone, The West Wing, once known for its grounded realism, now inspires nostalgia for an era where both TV and politics could be a little less cynical.

6 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

The golden age of television explored the golden age of advertising in Mad Men, and the 1960s never looked sleeker or cooler than the way the era was portrayed on the AMC series. The image was all a facade, however—an ongoing theme that was perfectly encapsulated within the complicated, ubiquitous main character, Don Draper (Jon Hamm). As the creative director at Sterling Cooper ad agency, Draper was forced to balance the never-ending rat race with his picturesque, yet often troubled, home life.

When it debuted in 2007, Mad Men delivered a level of nuance that hadn't yet become expected of TV dramas. The show explored themes like identity, sexism, and class, without ever resorting to simplification for the sake of a tidy TV moral. It stayed true to its characters' unflinching commitment to their own self-interest and their overall pathos that winning was far more important than any antiquated ideas about righteousness. The finale delivered a satisfying conclusion to Don Draper's journey, where conceiving the, "I want to buy the world a Coke," ad campaign granted him the ultimate win—both commercial and introspective.

5 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

Created by Alan Ball

Image via HBO

HBO firmly established itself as a home for premium series about the darker sides of life when it released Six Feet Under, a show about death. The series followed the dysfunctional Fisher family, funeral home owners who had to continue their work while navigating their own grief after patriarch Nathaniel Fisher's (Richard Jenkins) passing. Each episode, beginning with a different death, inspired the characters to reflect on their lives in new ways, and sometimes, having an imaginary conversation with a corpse mid-embalming is the best method of introspection.

Six Feet Under remains one of the most well-regarded series in television history thanks to its deeply complex characters and the specific tone crafted by creator Alan Ball. The rise of premium cable allowed writers to flex their creative muscles, and the macabre humor of the Fisher & Sons Funeral Home pushed the boundaries for what could be considered acceptable for a television series. Throw in one of the most satisfying finales of all time, and Six Feet Under has more than earned its place as one of the defining series of the 2000s.

4 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Developed by Peter Berg

Image via NBC

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." The rallying cry for the Dillon High School football team was also a mission statement for Friday Night Lights, a series where all the trials and tragedies of a small West Texas town never defeated its complicated and resilient characters. Beginning with the devastating paralysis of a star quarterback, Friday Night Lights explored the precariousness of small-town glory and the new pathways one can forge when big dreams don't go as planned.

Though the low-rated series had to perennially fight for its place on NBC's lineup like a freshman trying to make the team, Friday Night Lights generated one of the most passionate fan bases on TV. With deeply empathetic storytelling and characters that inspired fierce investment from viewers, the show held an important place within the cultural landscape. In a decade where television dramas were largely defined by darkness and grit, Friday Night Lights was like a warm embrace, proving that even in the provocative premium cable era, TV could still be a source of comfort.

3 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon

Image via HBO

Before the 2000s, TV dramas offered mostly simplistic takes on good vs. evil, and it wouldn't be hard to guess where drug dealers and police officers would fall. That approach went out the window on The Wire, which traded rigid preconceived notions for nuanced moral ambiguity. Set in inner-city Baltimore, the series explored law enforcement's relationship with the city it serves, especially one riddled with crime. Within this sprawling ecosystem, characters evolved and storylines intertwined in unexpected, often Shakespearean, ways.

The Wire was the definition of "underrated" during its run on HBO, never winning a large audience or any major awards. Nearly 15 years after its conclusion, however, the initial lack of appreciation has only added to its legacy. With the benefit of hindsight, The Wire is now credited with redefining the crime drama, and its masterful, intricate storytelling has continued to set the standard for series of any genre.