For those who grew up during the 2000s (with some fantastic family movies from the 2000s), it can be agreed that it was a much simpler time. Streaming wasn’t a thing yet, so when it came to movie viewing, a trip to the cinema or a rental from Blockbuster would do the trick. 2000s kids and their families were lucky enough to have a wide range of fantastic kid-friendly films released during that decade.

When audiences look back, successful and popular 2000s kids' movies like Shrek, Finding Nemo, or Harry Potter are among their favorites. However, many other movies you forgot about from the 2000s were popular at the time but don’t come up in conversation as often. These 2000s family movies might not be as renowned and remembered, but they are just as good.

13 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Zathura: A Space Adventure is a sci-fi adventure that sees two young brothers play an old board game that transports their house into space. The only way to make it back to earth is to win (and survive) the game, and the boys must face several galactic threats and challenges.

The film is based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, who, to no surprise also wrote Jumanji. While that might be the more well-known and higher-grossing film, Zathura is an underrated classic in its own right, thanks to its cosmic setting, fun humor, impressive practical effects, and even a few thrills. Some of its special effects may be outdated, but it's definitely a nostalgic film worth diving back into.

12 'The Water Horse' (2007)

Directed by Jay Russell

In the charming fantasy film The Water Horse (also called The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep), young Angus discovers an egg that hatches a ‘water horse,’ and eventually becomes the Loch Ness Monster. The two form a special bond, and Angus must protect the creature from outsiders who want to harm it.

Based on Dick King-Smith's eponymous children's novel, the movie takes the mythical monster and uses it to create a heartwarming story with a beautiful central friendship, stunning locations, and wondrous visual effects. Its emotional themes also make it a film that children and adults alike can enjoy, as it imparts important lessons about making friends in unexpected ways and with unexpected people (or magical creatures).

11 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008)

Directed by Mark Waters

Based on the children’s book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows twin brothers Jared and Simon, and their sister Mallory, who move into the Spiderwick Estate. They discover a field guide to fairies and soon realize their home is surrounded by mythical creatures.

Even though there are five short books in the series, the film manages to squeeze them all into one film and does so successfully. The story is magical with lots of twists, and a fantastical world full of fairies, griffins, goblins, and ogres is beautifully brought to the big screen. While there are some moments that can occasionally be nerve-wracking, it's generally a somewhat scary movie that parents can introduce to kids.

10 'Nanny McPhee' (2005)

Directed by Kirk Jones

Nanny McPhee is the story of a widower who hires a new nanny to take care of his seven badly behaved children, who have chased all the previous nannies away. This is no ordinary nanny though – she has magical powers and is based on Nurse Matilda, a character by Christianna Brand.

The film features a delightful performance from Emma Thompson, hilarious slap-stick comedy, and one of the great film food fights. It also offers valuable lessons about how appearances can be deceiving as well as the importance of kindness, which is often where true beauty is found and defined. It's not just her Mary Poppins counterpart who should get all the attention, as Nanny McPhee is a force to be reckoned with all on her own.

9 'Surf's Up' (2007)

Directed by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck

A great comedy in its own right, Surf's Up follows up-and-comer Cody Maverick as he competes in the Penguin World Surfing Championship. It presents its narrative through a unique and comedic mockumentary format, as a camera crew follows Cody and his competitors around.

The film is full of witty humor and references even adults will appreciate, as well as a lot of heart. It's also an unexpectedly star-studded movie, and most viewers today likely don't realize that their favorite characters from the film were voiced by actors like Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, and more. The MVP is certainly Chicken Joe, Cody’s zoned-out and spiritual sidekick, voiced perfectly by Napoleon Dynamite's Jon Heder.

8 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Directed by Aaron Blaise and Robert Walker

A film that certainly deserves to be higher amongst the ranks of the most rewatchable Disney animated classics, Brother Bear is a story of revenge, love, nature, and spirituality. After Kenai – who is voiced by Joaquin Pheonix – kills the bear that killed his brother, he is transformed into a bear and befriends a young cub.

The film has beautiful, natural scenery and strong, poignant themes at its heart. It’s very funny, but also one of Disney’s more emotional and mature films, featuring powerful scenes that depict heartbreak, betrayal, and even grief. As an added bonus, just like he did with Tarzan, Phil Collins also provides a wonderful soundtrack that perfectly complements the highs and lows of this overlooked movie.

7 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Directed by Stephen Anderson

Among the best family movies from the 2000s, Meet the Robinsons follows Lewis, a young inventor, and orphan who wants to make a time machine to find his mother. He then meets a boy named Wilbur Robinson who whisks him away to the future to meet his larger-than-life family.

This lesser-known Disney animated flick is a wild and whimsical time-travel adventure movie, with lots of kooky characters and fun elements, such as a pet dinosaur. Loosely based on William Joyce's 1990 children's book, A Day with Wilbur Robinson, the movie translates the wonderful and wacky world of science and adventure flawlessly. It’s a touching film with an inspiring message and deserves as much love as the most popular Disney films.

6 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Directed by Nick Park and Peter Lord

Set in a prison-like egg farm in Yorkshire, Chicken Run is a classic stop-motion comedy by Aardman Animations. It's centered on a group of anthropomorphic chickens who believe that the arrival of a rooster (named Rocky Rhodes) signals their chance at escape from the horrible conditions on the farm. Will they make it in time or be turned into meat pies?

It was one of the most popular blockbusters in the early 2000s, and, in fact, Chicken Run is still the highest-grossing stop-motion animated movie, holding the record with its incredible $227,793,915 worldwide box office sales. The beloved film slowly faded into the background over the years. That is until the surprising announcement of its sequel, which premieres later this year.

5 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó

Certainly one of the saddest children’s films of all time, Bridge to Terabithia is a classic fantasy drama film based on the eponymous 1977 book by Katherine Paterson. It follows two kids, Jesse and Leslie, who create the magical world of Terabithia to escape reality and deal with trauma.

While it is marketed as a fantasy film, the story is very much grounded in the real world as it deals with family, friendship, bullies, grief, and loss. It displays the wonders of children’s imaginations and the power of friendship even in the darkest of times. A reminder to audiences though – remember to bring tissues and to watch with caution around younger audiences who may be deeply affected by the infamous death in this movie.

4 'August Rush' (2007)

Directed by Kirsten Sheridan

One of many forgotten childhood movies of the 2000s, August Rush is a musical drama that tells the story of young musical prodigy Evan, who runs away from his orphanage to find his birth parents. Little does he know his mother is searching for him, while his father is searching for her.

With a terrific turn from a young Freddie Highmore, this film celebrates the power of music – how it is all around everyone and the way it can help people find a connection. Of course, this is bolstered by an incredible score composed by Mark Mancina. In an interview with Billboard, he shares how the "heart of the story is how we respond and connect through music," which clearly plays a crucial role in the film. August Rush is an unabashed crowd-pleaser and also features a performance from Robin Williams as one of his rare unlikeable characters.