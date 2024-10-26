Fantasy shows have been coming out for quite some time now, with the earliest appearing back in the 1950s and 60s. These shows have taken viewers on a myriad of adventures through a plethora of different worlds with their own unique charm and intrigue. But some of these worlds haven't been all that interesting, and plenty of fantasy shows have fallen flat on their faces.

Fantasy series coming out in the 2000s is to be expected considering they had been coming out for a while, so it's also to be expected that there will be the good and the bad. But when the good ones come out, they leave a lasting impression on viewers that refuses to die down. and generates a ton of buzz that in some cases is just as strong as it was in the beginning. These are the best fantasy shows of the 2000s, which offer exciting new stories that tackle a whole slew of fictional concepts.

10 'Wizards of Waverly Place' (2007-2012)

Created by Todd J. Greenwald

Wizards of Waverly Place is a Disney Channel sitcom clearly intended for younger audiences. Though the majority of that younger audience has grown up now, it still holds a fond place in their hearts and is a great source of nostalgia for many. The show is about a family living in the eponymous Waverly Place, and their various misadventures as they try to navigate life while controlling their magical powers.

It features Selena Gomez in one of the main roles, but the other family members and friends on the show are just as charming. Each moving part of the show works perfectly with the next one, and the comedy is still funny all these years later. It's a little silly, but hey, that's the Disney Channel for you. Regardless, it's one of the company's best sitcoms, and one that is still remembered well.

9 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Created by Alan Ball

True Blood is a vampire show that came out right when the Twilight saga was beginning to gain traction. There's a lot that True Blood could've gotten wrong, and that would have made it feel like a quick cash grab rather than a quality show. The vampire trend proved to work to its advantage, especially between Twilight films, when fans needed something to scratch the itch.

True Blood grappled with a lot of interesting concepts and gave some pretty thought-provoking commentaries on human society. The story follows a chemical that allows vampires to come back from the dead en masse. The vampires try to assimilate with modern society but are met with a huge amount of pushback, causing protests and anti-vampire movements to crop up all over the place. Sure, this is a fantasy show, but it feels remarkably realistic at the same time because of its undertones of mob mentality and tribalism. This helped set it apart from other vampire-themed movies and shows that were coming out at the time, but of course, True Blood had a bit of romance to maintain the status quo at least a little bit.

8 'Charmed' (1998-2006)

Created by Constance M. Burge

Okay, so Charmed technically came out in the 1990s, but the majority of its run occurred in the 2000s, so it still kind of counts, especially because the 00s was when it really started to gain traction. Charmed is a teen drama about three sisters who discover that they are all witches, and must use their magical powers to protect their town.

Each of the sisters has their own individual abilities, which helps keep things interesting with how they are forced to lean on each other and use their powers in tandem with each other. Charmed is a show that emphasizes the familial bond between siblings and gave it a fantastical twist, coming with magnificent drama and impeccable dialogue. It is a show that still generates buzz, and is likely to do so for many decades yet.

7 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec

The Vampire Diaries was another show that came out during the Twilight craze, so it was easy to write it off as a cheap knockoff that would be off the air after a season or two. But anyone who felt that way couldn't have been any more wrong. The Vampire Diaries attracted a huge amount of viewership and was able to blossom and flourish into its own franchise without being too compared to the wildly popular Twilight saga.

In fact, The Vampire Diaries managed to last a lot longer than Twilight did and was easier to appreciate for a wider group of audiences. Most importantly, it was far more entertaining than Twilight and is a show that attracted fans of the saga as well as an entirely new fanbase of its own. It offered sweeping romance, legendary TV love triangles, and unforgettable drama to standard television. Very few supernatural drama shows ever get the chance to shine as brightly as The Vampire Diaries, and it's not likely that many others ever will.

6 'Bleach' (2004-2012)

Directed by Noriyuki Abe

Bleach is a Japanese anime series about a reluctant teenager who is assigned to be what is effectively the Grim Reaper after a mysterious girl saves him from being attacked by a being known as a Hollow. Shortly following this, he discovers that many of his classmates are supernatural beings too, with powers of their own. Now the teenager, who is able to see ghosts, must save the world from the Hollows, whether he likes it or not.

Whether or not you're a fan of anime, Bleach is easy to enjoy with its paranormal themes and fantastical elements. It's one of the most timeless anime series ever produced and earns seals of approval even from non-fans. While it was initially based on a manga, it went way beyond the bounds of its source material and added some of its own plotlines, which mesh beautifully with the ones already established. It's an unforgettable adventure through the afterlife that dabbles in a lot of dark fantasy themes, making it one of the finest shows of the decade.

5 'Medium' (2005-2011)

Created by Glenn Gordon Caron

Medium is actually a police procedural but is very different from your average, run-of-the-mill cop show. Instead of being about detectives trying to solve crimes, it focuses on a suburban mom with ESP, who is able to use her supernatural abilities to speak to deceased victims of crimes. She is not a police officer herself, but once her gift is discovered, she often finds herself enlisted by the police to help solve these heinous crimes.

All the while, she tries to balance this monumental task with her home life and has to deal with the inner turmoil of the crimes on her own, which is no easy feat due to their grisly nature. Patricia Arquette plays this beleaguered mother and actually won an Emmy Award for her outstanding performance in the show. Naturally, Medium has a lot of dramatic moments, as well as mystery and fantastical intrigue that makes it very interesting from beginning to end.

Medium Release Date January 3, 2005 Creator(s) Glenn Gordon Caron Cast Patricia Arquette , Jake Weber , Miguel Sandoval , Sofia Vassilieva , Feodor Lark , david cubitt , Tina DiJoseph , Bruce Gray , John Prosky , Holliston Coleman , Ted Garcia , Anjelica Huston , Kendahl King , Conor O'Farrell , Annamarie Kenoyer , Madison Carabello , Ned Schmidtke , Roxanne Hart , Brian Avers , Gina St. John , Kathy Baker , Arliss Howard , Gerry Becker Expand

4 'The Fairly OddParents' (2001-2017)

Created by Butch Hartman

The Fairly OddParents is a Nickelodeon cartoon about a miserable young boy named Timmy Turner (Tara Strong), who lives with two dim-witted parents and an evil babysitter. To help him through his life, he is assigned a pair of fairy godparents named Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) to help grant his every wish and make his childhood a much happier time.

The formula of every episode is pretty much the same: something bad happens to Timmy, he makes a wish to resolve it, it bites him in the butt, and he learns his lesson at the end. Even with this standard formula, it still feels incredibly varied, with loads of memorable side characters and some genuinely hilarious dialogue that even adults can appreciate. It is among Nickelodeon's finest and longest-lasting cartoons, set in a world in which fairies exist and have their own realm that they can visit.

3 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is another Nickelodeon cartoon, only this one had a distinct overarching narrative. Set in a high fantasy world, the story follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a young boy who is the Avatar, and the last of an extinct people known as the airbenders. "Benders" are those who can control the elements of fire, earth, air, or water, using them to their own advantage, each coming from their own separate nations, which are constantly at war with each other.

Aang's destiny is to wield all four of the elements and unify the four nations, with some help from his friends, of course. The animation is drawn in a mock anime style, which is certainly atypical, yet works so well. Being Nickelodeon, there are definitely plenty of hilarious moments, but where it really shines is in its immersive story. The show was a surprising success and is still being talked about nearly 20 years later, especially with the live-action remake coming out.

2 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

The craze surrounding Supernatural was well-earned as it found its audience in adolescents and adults alike. The show follows the two Winchester brothers, paranormal investigators who spend their time hunting down evil or demonic entities and other fantastical creatures. It is not only a fantasy, but also a bit of a horror or a supernatural thriller that still has a ton of comedic and highly-memeable moments.

Supernatural lasted a whopping 15 years, which is far more than any other show can ever hope to achieve. The chemistry between the main actors is truly unparalleled and the constant introduction of new creatures or monsters always keeps things exciting. Supernatural isn't likely to be forgotten for a long time due to its versatility and for just how straight-up fun it is.

1 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Created by Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, and Julian Murphy