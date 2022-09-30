The inception of the 21st century begins with trepidation because, like most audiences' preconception of the horror genre's innate scare formula, people around the world are paralyzed with the fear of the unknown, like the Y2K bug, as well as shattered by violent, tragic news, most notably 9/11. In other words, the turn of the new millennium invites the uncertainty of the unknown.

Over the decades, horror movies have become increasingly diverse, spawning sub-categories from controversial torture porn to creeping psychological dissection of character studies. This list comprises a few and certainly not every horrifying staple as well as certain overlooked gems released in the 2000s.

'Orphan' (2009)

With the recent release of the much-anticipated prequel Orphan: First Kill (2022), Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther, a woman in her 30s who often poses as a little girl due to hypopituitarism which stunted her growth, not to mention her predilection towards wreaking havoc in families.

Fuhrman's most celebrated role is first introduced in the 2009 psychological horror thriller. This sequel centers around a married couple, John and Kate Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga), who decides to adopt the 9-year-old Esther after the stillbirth of their third child had caused a strain on their relationship. Suspicions about Esther's true identity begin to arise when Kate realizes the little Russian girl's hostile behavior and unusual affection towards John.

'Dog Soldiers' (2002)

One of the best werewolf movies since An American Werewolf in London (1981), Neil Marshall's directorial debut puts the 'cool' label back on lycanthropes with high-octane action sequences that do not forsake bloody violence and dry witticism.

Dog Soldiers (2002) follows a British soldier squad carrying out training exercises in the remote area of the Scottish Highlands when they stumble upon a badly wounded Special Forces captain amidst the grisly remains of his team. As night befalls, the team soon finds themselves stranded in an abandoned house facing off with mighty werewolves and a couple of dire secrets.

'Ju-On: The Grudge' (2002)

Launching miscellaneous sequels, remakes, television series, and copycats, none of these successors will ever be as iconic as the 2002 J-horror masterpiece Ju-On: The Grudge (2002). Whether you're a working adult or a teenager, alone by yourself or with a group of friends, the vengeful spirit of Kayako and Toshio does not spare anyone from their vendetta.

Encompassing a non-linear sequence of ghastly events which feature intersecting subplots, the anecdotes included in Ju-On demonstrate how no place is safe from the wrath of Onryo, Japanese spirits that can physically manifest and kill their victims. Holding the record for the scariest shower scene since Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), this groundbreaking horror film expands on Japanese urban legends whilst terrifying audiences worldwide with death rattles and a creepy atmosphere.

'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Starring Bruce Campbell as Elvis Presley and Ossie Davis as Jack, a Black man who claims to be former US president John F. Kennedy, Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) is a horror comedy that witnesses this atypical duo defending their retirement home from the invasion of a re-animated ancient Egyptian Mummy.

Highlighting themes such as the fear of aging and the capricious nature of fame, Bubba Ho-Tep is a cult classic that provides a delightfully wacky insight into the lives of two old men dealing with absurd situations beyond their wildest dreams, despite their equally questionable selfhood.

'28 Days Later' (2002)

Greatly inspired by George A.Romero's Night of the Living Dead film franchise, this 2002 zombie apocalypse paints a devastated London city 28 days after the release of a highly-contagious virus known as "Rage". Not to mention after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also a film that many today can relate to albeit in a bittersweet manner.

Following Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier who recently awakens from a coma, watch this zombie thriller with anticipation and apprehension as Jim joins other survivors he met along the way in a desperate attempt to stay alive, as homicidal humans are just one of the many concerns they have to deal with.

'One Hour Photo' (2002)

A prominent departure from his typically comedic, light-hearted roles, the late Robin Williams' exceptional performance as Seymour Parrish, a photo technician in terrible need of rudimentary human attention and affection, will always be one of the versatile actor's breakthrough roles.

One Hour Photo (2002) is a psychological horror thriller where Seymour has always been enamored with the idyllic facade of his favorite customer, the Yorkin family, sometimes even crossing personal boundaries to be close to them. Upon discovering Will Yorkin is having an extramarital affair that puts the family's blissful life at risk, Seymour's mental state becomes disturbed, and is dead set on punishing Will for his betrayal.

'Shutter' (2004)

Boasting one of Thailand's most infamous Asian horror movies of the decade, Shutter (2004) recounts the supernatural phenomenon plaguing a photographer and his girlfriend after the latter had a hit-and-run accident. What begins with mysterious white hazes shrouding faces in photographs slowly unveils a dreadful secret and past waiting to see the light of day.

This Thai horror film has gone through multiple remakes, especially the 2008 American remake which is questionable, to say the least. One thing's for sure, viewers who finished watching this horror classic will be on tenterhooks, especially if they are experiencing neck pains.

'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

A feminist horror film and cult classic nowadays, Jennifer's Body (2009) was a painstakingly misunderstood film at the time of its release, overshadowed by its problematic marketing direction which focused on star Megan Fox's sex appeal instead of her role's significant symbolism in the new millennium.

The dark comedy horror film essentially explores teenage experimentation as well as highlights female empowerment in a male-dominated setting. Fox portrays Jennifer, a high school cheerleader who got demonically possessed after a Satanic ritual had gone wrong. With a fresh fondness for human flesh that grants her instant healing, it's up to her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) to put an end to Jennifer's killing spree of immature and frivolous high school boys.

'The Descent' (2005)

Very likely the scariest film ever for viewers with claustrophobia, this horror thriller witness a group of female travelers on a spelunking adventure in North Carolina after the death of their friends. With hopes of lifting the group's spirits, the travelers instead are thrust into a life-or-death situation as they are pursued by aggressive humanoid creatures known as crawlers.

Although blind as bats, these underappreciated movie monsters' acute sense of hearing and smell gifted them the advantage of hunting down intimidated victims oblivious to the mapping of the caves. Nonetheless, these female travelers are not going to simply lie down without a fight.

'A Tale of Two Sisters' (2003)

South Korean film auteur Kim Jee-woon's A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) is a melancholically beautiful piece on unabating guilt and despondent family ties. Supported by a musical score that acts both as an impetus for emotionally-opulent scenes as well as an effective vehicle for the eerie and oppressive ambiance permeating the whole film.

Inspired by a Joseon Dynasty folktale, the psychological horror film sees a mental institution patient who recently returns to her home with her sister and father, only to face an incessant volatile relationship with her stepmother and uninvited ghouls haunting the house. Mysteries slowly unfold as the dark consequences of jealousy and betrayal are revealed.

