The 2000s had some iconic horror movies that both became cult classics and were box office hits. Though these two things clash for the definition of a cult classic, sometimes we have to give credit where credit is due and accept things can be both (please). With Japanese horror movies starting a trend of numerous remakes and supernatural horror franchises, the genre descended into more stories about hauntings and the supernatural.

Still, the 2000s also had some underrated slashers and creature features that made their way into people's memories, sticking around as their favorite movies. The decade wasn't the best for horror movies, but the filmmakers behind them got creative, deciding to go all in and make something they knew fans of the genre would enjoy. As a result, the essential horror movies of the 2000s are a wild mix of subgenres; they're worth watching and rewatching every once in a while, just to say, "that really was a time."

10 'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar

The Others is iconic and slightly underrated, depending on who you ask. The Nicole Kidman-led ghost story shows her as Grace, a woman who, after WWII in 1945, moves to a large estate in Jersey with her two children. Her kids have a disease that prevents them going into the sunlight, so they have to stay indoors almost all the time. Grace starts believing her house is haunted, with increasingly concerning events happening around the house. Since she fears for her kids and raises them under strict rules, Grace now has to make peace with potential ghosts in her home and morbid rituals of the Victorian era.

Besides having the ultimate plot twist, The Others is a brilliantly acted supernatural horror that many would also classify as a gothic horror film. It's a slow burn, which is unusual for the 2000s, when things were usually fast-paced and in-your-face most of the time. Still, the slow-burn of the first half is justified, as the movie naturally progresses to a surprising ending. The Others may not be an essential 2000s horror to some, but its impact was undoubtedly big; people who were growing up around this time keep it in mind as an integral part of their film experience.

9 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama