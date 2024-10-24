Suspense, the paranormal, thrills, and fear. These themes and others make up the popular horror genre on television. Of course, this particular genre isn’t for the faint of heart, as it tends to leave viewers on the edge of their seats in complete suspense, wondering if they want to continue on the journey they are witnessing on screen. That being said, it is usually impossible to look away when characters like Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are fighting supernatural foes or Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is taking out a horrible criminal.

The 2000s were especially good at creating that good old-fashioned horror people crave, from paranormal dramas like Supernatural and Carnivále to romance series with more than a few horror elements, such as True Blood; these Y2k shows sucked viewers in until the very end, even if it meant they were leaving their lights on at night. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane because, even if you’ve seen them before, these 2000s horror shows are about to be your next binge-watch.

10 'Carnivále' (2003-2005)

Created by Daniel Knauf

Airing in 2003 but set in the Dust Bowl and Great Depression of the 1930s, Carnivále follows a traveling carnival and the lives of Ben Hawkins (Nick Stahl), a young man with healing powers and premonition, and Brother Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown), a preacher who begins to play God and take away peoples’ free will, bringing their sins to life right before their eyes. The series flips back and forth between the two, touching on the themes of lightness versus darkness and how they would clash if the two plotlines finally converged.

Themes such as light and dark, good and evil, and the concept of free will versus destiny play crucial parts throughout the series, making a grim landscape accompanied by the grimy setting of the traveling carnival and the chiaroscuro lighting, a golden glow illuminating figures against a bleak background, utilized by the production. The horror elements in this show aren’t the typical blood and gore, but more so the suspense of not knowing how the story is going to play out, if good will truly conquer evil, or if free will is something that can so easily be stripped from a person and taken away.

9 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec

Set in the fictional Virginia town of Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries is based on L.J. Smith’s novels of the same name and follows the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she falls in love with the Salvatore brothers (Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder). Romance isn’t the only factor in this dark fantasy series, as Elena deals with supernatural forces she had no idea existed, including her doppelganger, original vampires, werewolves, and witches. As the show progresses, secrets are revealed, the past comes back to haunt the main characters, and death is imminent for those who get too close.

Even though The Vampire Diaries is considered a teen supernatural drama, its horror elements are hard to miss as the characters find themselves in more than one sticky situation on what feels like a daily basis. Jump scares, plot twists, gore, and monsters are only the beginning, and the series doesn’t fall flat when it comes to a good cliffhanger that keeps viewers going back for more. In fact, the series was so popular that it paved the way for two spin-off series, The Originals and Legacies. The Vampire Diaries is often thought of as one of the best paranormal series on television.

8 'MTV's Fear' (2000-2002)

Created by Martin Kunert and Eric Manes

Blindfolded and brought to a haunted location somewhere in the world, MTV’s Fear was unlike anything seen on television in the 2000s. The paranormal reality series featured five or more contestants who were left somewhere with an insidious history, such as the Eastern State Penitentiary and Buck Hill Inn. There, they were left to complete dares. The twist is that the dares are only performed at night when the spirits are on the loose, and contestants have to figure out if they have the guts to go through with the dare or bow out on a chance to win a cash prize.

While this two-season show isn’t like other fictional horror shows, it is still full of elements that make viewers jump from their seats. Think Paranormal Activity but with one computer and a two-way radio. With lots of screaming and even more unknowns, the viewers are just as clueless as the contestants who agreed to be on the show. When it was airing, Fear was one of the most popular shows on MTV. Sadly, it was canceled due to production costs, leaving fans with only two seasons of the paranormal reality show.

7 'The Dead Zone' (2002-2007)

Created by Michael Piller and Shawn Piller

Based on characters from Stephen King’s novel The Dead Zone, the TV series of the same name is one of the better 2000s horror series, as one can imagine when it is based on King’s writing! Waking from a coma after six years, Johnny Smith (Anthony Michael Hall) begins having visions of the past and future whenever he touches an object or person. Due to the nature of his new abilities, he begins helping local law enforcement solve crimes, even uncovering a hypothetical apocalyptic future if Greg Stillson (Sean Patrick Flanery), an unstable politician who goes to illegal means to climb the political ladder, wins an election.

Taking aspects of King’s writing and bringing it to life on the small screen, viewers are left with completely gut-wrenching events filled with crime, murder, and supernatural powers that bring it all together. Even though the show was praised for its continuous storyline, powerful visuals, and Hall’s performance as the leading character, the series was ultimately canceled after a season six cliffhanger, leaving fans only to guess what would happen next.

6 'Masters of Horror' (2005-2007)

Created by Mick Garris

It was 2002 when Mick Garris came up with the idea to bring together some of the biggest directors in the horror genre, aka “masters.” Directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Larry Cohen, William Malone, and more were invited to embark on what would become the Masters of Horror, an anthology series comprised of hour-long films directed by, well, the masters. Each episode featured different horror themes, such as serial killers, zombies, vampires, and more.

Utilizing some of the elements found in 1980s B movies to bring in a bit of nostalgia, each episode also showcased dark humor mixed with gore, suspense, and mystery. It was one of the more interesting shows of the 2000s, as each episode was different, and viewers didn’t know what they were in store for when they tuned in each Friday night. All they knew was they were getting a little snippet from some of the greatest horror directors in Hollywood.

5 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Created by Alan Ball

The vampires are out of the coffin and joining mainstream society in the fantasy horror series True Blood, an adaptation of Charlaine Harris’ series of novels called The Southern Vampire Mysteries. Based in the small, rural Louisiana town of Bon Temps, True Blood follows Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a waitress who just so happens to be telepathic, as she falls for a centuries-old vampire named Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). A simple love story between the two of them would be too easy, though. The two face many trials and tribulations throughout the series, including anti-vampire organizations, not-so-friendly vampires, and other supernatural beings.

Blood, death, and a whole lot of violence. True Blood might have a bit of romance, but it is a horror story to its core, with beings lurking in dark corners and viewers not knowing when one of their favorite characters is going to die or be turned (looking at you, Tara (Rutina Wesley). The series takes cultural issues and turns them up a notch, showing what happens when humans (and vampires) disagree on a matter and act on their base instincts, showcasing something that, even without the gore and supernatural wars going on, is scary to watch.

4 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

Vampires, demons, ghosts, monsters, and pretty much any other supernatural being viewers can imagine are showcased on the fantasy-horror series Supernatural. The series follows Sam and Dean Winchester as they travel the United States in their black 1967 Chevy Impala, visiting small towns where supernatural phenomena occur, hunting the monsters who are there, and saving the townspeople. It’s the family business! While each episode tends to introduce a new town and monster into the mix, there is an overarching plot to the show, one where God plays a crucial role in the brothers’ actions.

Yes, the show is humorous at times, thanks to the chemistry between Ackles and Padalecki, but there are darker elements. The series is full of gore, jump scares, and death. Sadly, the latter isn’t just referencing the monsters the brothers hunt down throughout the 15-season seasons. Supernatural is arguably one of the best horror shows of the 2000s due to its recurring elements, such as the mention of the Colt revolver, angel blades, making deals with demons, and even “The Word of God.” It is a series that provides all of the necessary themes of good horror mixed together with two vigilantes who want nothing more than to save each other.

3 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Created by Chris Carter

Following the adventures of Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), The X-Files centers around mysterious case files, known as the X-files. Obviously, these cases are shelved by the FBI for a reason, and Mulder and Scully find themselves in more than one paranormal predicament throughout the series' 11-season span. While Scully is a skeptic and Mulder is a hardcore supernatural enthusiast, the two agents find common ground in order to solve their cases and uncover an even larger conspiracy that is brewing in the government.

The series first aired in 1993 but was wildly popular with fans, allowing for its 11-season run into 2018. It blends together elements of horror with its suspense and supernatural creatures and humor with the witty banter between the two main characters to draw in viewers, making a show that is receptive to all audiences. The X-Files is often considered one of the best shows on modern television and one that engineered a TV template that is still used throughout television – the believer versus the skeptic.

2 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Developed by James Manos Jr.

An anti-hero who just so happens to be a notorious Miami-based serial killer? How do viewers not get invested in a character like that? Well, Dexter is all of that; the title character also happens to be a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department. He just happens to track down bad people who were let go by the justice system as his “hobby,” kill them in his carefully constructed kill rooms, and dump their remains in the Bay Harbor. It is a dark psychological thriller that really leaves viewers questioning their own morals.

With a sinister performance by Hall, the show has an oddly edgy feel to it, emphasizing Dexter’s need to perform his hobby so he doesn’t take anything out on the innocent. While there is definitely a comedic element to this series, with Dexter asking his victims questions about his personal life, the series is a haunting depiction of a man’s inner demons and how he rationalizes what he is doing by taking it out on criminals.

1 'Harper's Island' (2009)

Created by Ari Schlossberg

Set on the mysterious Harper’s Island, the limited series of the same name is riddled with suspense and horror. Harper’s Island follows an ensemble cast as they make their way to the island for a wedding. The thing is, the island was once home to John Wakefield (Callum Keith Rennie), a man who went on a murder spree seven years prior. Now, in the wake of the wedding, mysterious murders are happening again, and everyone is a suspect, including Abby Mills (Elaine Cassidy), whose mother was murdered during the first wave of killings.

The show incorporates many horror elements, including multiple suspects for a who-done-it trope, murder, and a bloody history the main character, Abby, can’t seem to escape. With no supernatural elements tossed into the mix, Harper’s Island relies on realism to really engage the audience and bring them into the mystery with the rest of the characters. With at least one character killed off per episode, the suspenseful plot, unknowns, a stellar plot twist, and sheer terror surrounding Harper’s Island make it one of the better horror thrillers of the 2000s.

