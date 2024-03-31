Independent or indie movies are those that are made outside the traditional studio system. As vague of a definition as that is, there are plenty of other qualities that can help define an indie, such as an experimental arthouse style, a low budget and small crew, and no need to stick to the kinds of mainstream genres that major studios tend to favor.

With indies' rise in popularity during the '90s, the style and industry had firmly established themselves in the mainstream at the turn of the century. As a result, the decade of the 2000s saw the release of many outstanding independent films all over the world, from foreign dramas like City of God to modern American cult classics like Donnie Darko.

10 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Image via Focus Features

Over and over again, Sofia Coppola has proved her skill and inimitable creative voice behind the camera. Lost in Translation was only her second film, but it confirmed that she was a director to look out for in the future. In this deeply moving romantic dramedy, a faded movie star and a solitary young woman form an unlikely bond after they cross paths in Tokyo.

The movie transcends its genre, telling a story that's romantic but not really about romance. Instead, Lost in Translation goes much deeper into the very concept of romantic connection, exploring how the loneliness and isolation inherent to the human condition are the basis for all connections. With a pair of incredible performances by Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, it's probably Coppola's best work to date.

9 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Image via Newmarket Films

As movies about alternate universes keep rising in popularity nowadays, it's worth looking back at a film that did the multiverse before it was cool: Donnie Darko, about a troubled teenager who's plagued by visions of a man in a giant rabbit suit who manipulates him into committing crimes.

Dark, mysterious, and using its fantasy elements in lots of creative ways, Donnie Darko has established itself as a classic of dark teen cinema with a cult following larger than most. Despite its relatively limited budget, it manages to be more visually impressive and overall immersive than most other Hollywood studio films of the time, which has no doubt helped it age as well as it has.

Donnie Darko Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113

8 'Juno' (2007)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Despite a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Elliot Page, Michael Cera, and Jennifer Garner, Juno is an independent movie through and through — And undoubtedly one of the most charming of recent years, at that. With a brilliant script penned by Diablo Cody, it tells the story of an offbeat young woman who makes a selfless decision after she learns of her unplanned pregnancy.

Funny, sweet, and incredibly smart, Juno is a perfect coming-of-age that redefined the genre for a new generation. It cemented Diablo Cody as an exceptional screenwriter, Page and Cera as a timeless comedic duo, and the indie comedy as a kind of film so fresh and creative that audiences wanted to see more of it.

7 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Funny and quirky as it may be, Little Miss Sunshine is also one of the most poignant and emotionally affecting comedies of the 2000s. A road trip dramedy like no other, it follows a family taking a cross-country trip aboard their VW bus, determined to get their young daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant.

The movie's cast, featuring stars like Steve Carrell and an Oscar-winning Alan Arkin, are at the top of their game (both comedically and dramatically) in Little Miss Sunshine, which benefits from their work as much as it does from the clever script and Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton's lively direction. But more than anything else, the heart of the film lies in its deeply endearing characters.

6 'Y tu mamá también' (2001)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via 20th Century Fox

Before he made it really big in Hollywood, Alfonso Cuarón was one of the most exciting new voices in the Mexican film industry. Sexy, funny, and oh so surprisingly heartbreaking, Y tu mamá también (which translates to "and your mother, too") is one of the director's most acclaimed films, following two teenage boys and an older woman's road trip through Mexico as they learn a thing or two about life, each other, and themselves.

As well as a celebration of the beauty of life, the film is a mournful exploration of a broken, wounded Mexico. Even then, its themes and story are universally enjoyable for audiences of all nationalities thanks to exquisite performances by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Maribel Verdú, as well as Cuarón's gorgeous directing and an ending that's bound to stay with viewers for years after the credits roll.

5 'City of God' (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

Image via Globo Filmes

Grim, gritty, and absolutely gut-wrenching, City of God is a crime drama about two kids from the slums of Rio, whose paths diverge as one becomes a struggling photographer and the other becomes the region's most ruthless kingpin. This is the movie that put Brazilian cinema on the map, and it isn't hard to see why.

This is about as impactful as movies get, thanks to a virtually flawless script and exquisitely merciless direction from famous Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles. Those that can stomach such a raw, visceral, and disturbing look at a slice of life in Rio's slums, will find themselves rewarded by all the vibrant life and color that an optimistic Meirelles is nevertheless able to find and celebrate in the material.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes

4 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via Artisan Entertainment

It's surprising that Requiem for a Dream was only Darren Aronofsky's second-ever feature film. It feels like the work of an expert filmmaker in full control of his craft, gut-wrenchingly portraying the drug-induced utopias of four Coney Island people who become increasingly shattered as their addictions start running deeper and deeper.

It's one of the best psychological dramas of recent years, unashamedly diving far into the twisted psyches of each of its characters. With some of the best editing ever put to film and one of the most heartbreaking performances in 2000s cinema, courtesy of the legendary Ellen Burstyn, it's its director's magnum opus even decades after it came out.

3 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

Built upon the foundations of one of master screenwriter's Charlie Kaufman's greatest scripts, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a heart-achingly realistic sci-fi romantic drama about a couple who, after their relationship turns sour, undergo a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories forever.

Eternal Sunshine is everything that indie cinema was invented for. Putting a creative and often surrealistic twist on the tropes of the genre, it brings into question everything that the romantic drama had ever come to represent, offering a thoughtful meditation on the nature of love and relationships in the process.

2 'Amores Perros' (2000)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Image via Nu Vision

Right in the midst of Mexican cinema's rebirth after a period of decadence, Alejandro G. Iñárritu made Amores Perros, a Pulp Fiction-influenced multi-story narrative about an amateur dog fighter, a supermodel, and a derelict assassin who all find their lives forever transformed by a devastating crash in the heart of Mexico City.

Like Cuarón did a year later with Y tu mamá también, Iñárritu makes Mexico another character — perhaps the most prominent one — in Amores Perros, but in a much darker, grittier, and more violent way. Through the symbolism of dogs, the film is a raw exploration of themes of loyalty, relationships, and love. Perfectly directed and intelligently written, it's one of the best indie Mexican movies of the 21st century.

Amores Perros Release Date June 16, 2000 Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Cast Emilio Echevarría , Gael García Bernal , Goya Toledo , Álvaro Guerrero , Vanessa Bauche , Jorge Salinas Runtime 154

1 'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Summit Entertainment

Now that he's an Oscar-winning director and one of the leading voices in the realm of contemporary Hollywood blockbusters, it may be easy to forget that Christopher Nolan was once an up-and-coming English director in Hollywood's indie scene. Many would say that Memento, his second-ever feature, is still his best film. Told in reverse chronological order, it's about a man with short-term memory loss trying to track down his wife's killer.

Nolan has experimented with a wide variety of inventive framing devices throughout his career, but Memento's still remains the most provocative and effective. It's a riveting crime thriller about the lengths that people will go to to give their lives some semblance of meaning, with an outstanding performance by Guy Pearce and a bold risk-taking attitude that only the independent film industry would have ever allowed it to take.

