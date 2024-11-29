Generally, when making a family movie, there is a metaphorical book, a set of guidelines that filmmakers ought to adhere to so as to be enjoyable for both children and adults. This approach usually means everything must be kid-friendly, involving no brutal violence, no cynical or pessimistic lessons about adult life or the end of the world, and a suspended sense of realism so as to detach the film from the harshness of the real world.

But apparently, not everybody got the book. During the 2000s, a ton of family films came out that had some really heavy concepts or scary visuals, which, despite how good or bad they are, have left a major mark on their young audiences that they have carried well into their adult lives. These 2000s kids' movies can be described as nothing short of "traumatizing" due to how grim or macabre they are, how unintentionally (or intentionally) creepy the film looks, or how pessimistic they can be.

10 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Finding Nemo is largely about ocean life and the dangers that lurk in the deep. Immediately at the start of the movie, audiences are treated to a monstrous barracuda killing Marlin's (Albert Brooks) love interest and eating all of their eggs save for one, Nemo (Alexander Gould), who is taken by humans one fateful day.

As Marlin sets off on his quest to save his son, he encounters many terrifying creatures, including sharks and vicious angler fish. Meanwhile, Nemo ends up in a fish tank in a dentist's office, where he is set to be gifted to the dentist's niece, Darla (LuLu Ebeling). Darla is known amongst the other fish in the tank as a fish killer and often shakes the bag containing her presents until the fish inside is dead. Perhaps one of the most unnerving parts is when a bunch of fish are caught in a net and begin to panic. Despite having talking fish, Finding Nemo is actually pretty realistic in its portrayals of ocean life and the consequences of human intervention, neither of which are pretty to watch.

9 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

Coraline is about the titular Coraline (Dakota Fanning), a girl who moves into a creepy new house with her family. There, she finds a crawlspace that leads to a parallel dimension, one where everybody is replaced by identical figures with button eyes, giving them an oddly terrifying appearance. There's just something about the empty black buttons in place of eyes that is just so creepy.

Coraline has all the making of a classic Tim Burton movie, even if he didn't personally direct it. Burton is known for his dark style, but Coraline is even darker than some of the things Burton has made, diving deep into stranger danger, mortality, and the concept of the Other, all through the lens of a seemingly innocuous children's movie.

8 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Remember the original Jumanji film? You know, the one with the late Robin Williams about a jungle-themed board game that brings the dangers of the wilderness to life? Imagine the same concept, only it's a couple of kids, and the board game is space-themed. That's basically the gist of Zathura: A Space Adventure. Turns out, space can be just as scary as the jungle, even if it does feature a bunch of sci-fi concepts and alien life that probably doesn't actually exist.

In this movie, one of the major events is the arrival of the Zorgons, an alien species that visits the kids' house and attempts to devour them. Aside from the Zorgons looking creepy, they have four-eyed goats, which many kids find genuinely frightening. The end also features a black hole sequence, which is a terrifying concept in itself, given that not even light can escape the void of a black hole. Even if it is kid-friendly, Zathura showed how scary space is and made many kids reconsider their aspirations of becoming astronauts.

7 'Dinosaur' (2000)

Directed by Eric Leighton & Ralph Zondag

Dinosaur is a huge departure from anything Disney had done before. To its credit, it's a pretty solid dinosaur movie, with realistically-drawn animation and beautiful cinematography. As the name implies, the story is largely about dinosaurs, but right away, it opens on what dinosaur life was like. The beginning stars a small herbivore that follows a bird into a forest, only to begin running for his life when he attracts the attention of a large, vicious carnivore similar to a T-Rex. Various other dinos take the hint and flee, but one poor triceratops isn't quite fast enough, and the carnivore kills and eats it right in front of the audience.

Granted, the nasty details are obscured by a cloud of dust, but this isn't the only traumatizing thing about the movie. Early on, the Great Meteor arrives, causing a massive cataclysm of apocalyptic proportions. The panic and frantic running about of the various creatures and sense of impending doom is pure nightmare fuel, and the view of how the once-thriving ecosystem gets reduced to dust afterward is truly haunting. Sure, dinosaurs are cool, especially to kids, but this movie showed exactly why prehistoric times were so dangerous.

6 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

There's actually nothing inherently wrong with the story of The Polar Express or the concepts it tackles. It's a Christmas movie about an unnamed boy (Daryl Sabara) who doesn't really believe in elves or the North Pole or anything. On Christmas Eve, a magical train visits him, whisking him away to the North Pole to see things firsthand.

The creep factor lies in its animation style. The movie was animated to look as realistic as possible... perhaps a little too realistic. What follows is a mashup of realism and surrealism that thrusts the entire movie into the deepest, darkest reaches of the uncanny valley. Sure, The Polar Express might be a beloved Christmas adventure movie for many, even 20 years later, but there is certainly no denying how eerily "off" all the faces in the film are.

5 'Up' (2009)

Directed by Pete Docter

It's hard to imagine what Pixar was thinking when they wrote Up because the beginning of the movie is so unnecessarily depressing and cruel. The infamous opening sequence starts several decades in the past, where a young boy and girl begin to fall in love, imagining all the adventures they plan to have. They grow up and get married, but things begin to set them back. The woman has a miscarriage, later falls ill, and then dies, leaving the poor old man all alone, never getting to experience his dream with the person he loved the most.

All these things happen in literally just the first five minutes. The old man, Carl (Ed Asner), eventually meets up with a young, adventurous boy named Russell (Jordan Nagai), and the two finally embark upon Carl's dream vacation. It's a pretty happy movie following the intro sequence, but this heart-wrenching beginning is what tends to linger in the audience's mind the most, emphasizing the finality of death and the tragedy of regret.