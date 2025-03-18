You know the deal. If a movie has a ton of famous people in it, then it’s got what you might like to call an all-star cast. Maybe nowadays, star power isn’t quite what it used to be, but in the 2000s, at least, a strong cast could be an effective box office draw. Perhaps that’s an argument for another time. What matters is that in the 2000s, big casts for big movies were big deals.

What follows is an attempt to highlight some of the most star-studded casts of this era, looking at both the quantity of famous actors and the relative quality of each of their respective performances. So, everything here ranges from good to great, and as such, it will be a Crash-free zone.

10 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though some silly things happen here, The Dark Knight is a largely excellent superhero movie, and the quality of the cast here reflects the quality of the overall movie. Christopher Nolan seems good at assembling massive casts, so it’s likely tons of people are more than happy to work with him (Oppenheimer might well have demonstrated that the best out of any Nolan movie).

Sure, The Dark Knight’s MVP is Heath Ledger in his Oscar-winning performance as the Joker, but also worthy of shouting out here are the likes of Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, and Morgan Freeman. Everyone brought their A-game to what’s easily the best film in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and you could well call 2008’s The Dark Knight one of the best-acted superhero films ever made.