The 2000s were diverse when it comes to cinema; the decade ushered in some iconic parodies, comedies, franchises, and new beginnings for old characters. The decade was integral for cinema that moved boundaries when it came to storytelling and world-building; it seems that the new millennium and Y2K inspired filmmakers to go all in and give their best visions to the world. It resulted in them becoming some of the best movies of all time, and it was a pretty great time to grow up, with all its ups and downs.

The most important, or essential, movies of the 2000s are a bold mix of international features that changed or impacted how audiences watch and experience movies. For many English speakers who hadn't seen a foreign language movie until then, new opportunities came at every step. The new millennium obviously made a mark on filmmakers and moviegoers alike, which is best seen through some of the decade's essential features.

10 'Casino Royale' (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell