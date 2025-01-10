Just like Nicole Kidman says in her AMC intro, we watch movies because they inspire emotions in a way that's unlike any other medium. That pairing of video and sound can make us feel warm and fuzzy, scare us out of our wits, or even weep, but where it really outshines the competition is its ability to elevate the heartrate, to thrill us with that glorious sort of stress that just can't be found anywhere else.

Like our 2010s list, these aren't the best thrillers of the 2000s: instead, they're the most thrilling films, those pictures that leave us white-knuckled and sweating, keeping audiences rapt from the moment the lights dim until the credits roll. Whether action, sci-fi, or horror, the following are the most thrilling movies of the 2000s, ranked in order of how high they raise the blood pressure and how firmly they leave jaws clenched.

16 'Saw' (2004)

Director: James Wan

The 2000s were a veritable gold rush for low-budget horror, full of grisly movies that took the cost-friendly approach of 1999's The Blair Witch Project and elevated it with just a touch more Hollywood money and slickness. Among those films, the most hair-raising is the original Saw, an instant hit that launched a hugely successful franchise (one that's still running to this day) and the careers of director James Wan and creative partner/screenwriter Leigh Whannell. Other horror movies may be creepier, or lean even further into the gore, but Saw is a near-perfect mix of grime, viscera, and time-sensitive, life-or-death dread. By literally chaining the two protagonists to a compact environment, Wan and Whannell give the film a very claustrophobic feel, which is further heightened by the dingy nature of the set. Even when the film steps away from the central bathroom setting, the feeling of being trapped, with death quickly approaching despite any efforts to escape its clutches.

Saw's villain Jigsaw and his almost excessively complex "games" have become iconic mainstays of modern horror, with a particular fan-favorite in the reverse bear trap, which has become a symbol for the franchise as a whole. Jigsaw is a compelling and interesting antagonist, and while his philosophy and motivations become slightly more convoluted in the later Saw films, his malevolence has a streamlined logic to it in the first movie that is uncomfortably understandable (if more than a little extreme, to say the least). A nod should also be given to 2007's Paranormal Activity, the decade's other big low-budget horror success story, but the upfront, inescapable terror of Saw has given the film a staying power enjoyed by only a select few of its contemporaries.

14 'American Psycho' (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

American Psycho is a masterful send-up of '80s yuppie consumerism, but it's also a legitimately unsettling psychological horror film. The ease with which an ice-cold psychopath like Christian Bale's Patrick Bateman fits into a slick super-capitalist society is fairly alarming to consider, and while American Psycho is specifically about the Wall Street boom of the late 1980s, the film's commentary on masculinity, superficiality, and the often vicious nature of capitalism continues to ring true to this day. Due to the unreliable nature of Bateman's narration, the film is steeped in uncertainty, and it's entirely unclear how much of the movie's horrific violence is really playing out and how much only exists in Bateman's twisted mind. The stakes get higher and higher as Bateman's reality begins to crumble, leaving viewers nearly as rattled and unbalanced as the titular psycho himself.

The performances are terrific, led by Bale (in his breakout role), who captures Bateman's slicked-back cool and bloodthirsty mania with equal skill. Willem Dafoe, who plays the detective assigned to Bateman's case, famously did three independent takes for each scene: one in which he knew Bateman to be the killer, one in which he only suspected him, and one in which he was entirely unaware of Bateman's guilt. The mixture of the three (done seemingly almost at random) further contributes to the film's off-balance feel, and even when the credits finally roll, it's up to each viewer how much they believe the veracity of anything that they witnessed.

13 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Director: Matt Reeves

While Cloverfield was certainly not the first horror movie to feature a cinéma vérité-inspired, found footage approach, it certainly elevated it to new heights. Once again, the influence of The Blair Witch Project is undeniable, which established the style as a recipe for success in the horror genre (see also the previously mentioned Paranormal Activity), but it was Cloverfield that really jacked up the tension to previously unseen heights. By elevating the scope and budget, Cloverfield toes the line between terrifyingly epic and claustrophobically intimate, lending a sense of reality to the otherwise unimaginably terrifying plot. While many films have featured alien invasions, few have done it in such an eerily familiar way. We've all seen family reels and friends' videos: what if those otherwise banal shots were disrupted by a violent extraterrestrial presence?

The found footage style lends itself to a pulse-racing viewing experience, and while many films have relied on the POV approach as a shortcut into excitement, Cloverfield earns the thrills organically, building up from the normalcy of the opening scenes to the all-out mayhem of the film's climax. Once things pick up, there's no slowing down, and the camera is handed off as characters meet their various fates throughout the chaos. The shaky cam cinematography also allows the panic to build organically, independent of the central monster, and each fleeting glimpse of the alien presence heightens the terror until things finally reach a boiling point.

Despite the unsteady camerawork, the vision of director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams (who produced the film) is clear and concise, and Cloverfield is an incredibly immersive, terrifying experience.

11 'Snatch' (2000)

Director: Guy Ritchie

The 2000s were also a great era for crime flicks, with directors like David Cronenberg (Eastern Promises) and the Coen brothers (No Country For Old Men) making masterpieces of the genre. But if there's one crime subgenre that really experienced a renaissance in the decade, it's British crime, with masterpieces of the grimy limey world like Jonathan Glazer's Sexy Beast and Matthew Vaughn's Layer Cake, not to mention the star-making films of Jason Statham like The Transporter and Crank, both of which deliver an all-out wildness that is a mainstay in action films of the era. If there's one figure who defines the British crime genre in the 200s, it's undeniably director Guy Ritchie, whose singular brand of Cockney humor, visceral violence, and memorable characters was first delivered in 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and distilled to perfection with 2000's Snatch. Both films (also featuring Statham) are chock-full of nonstop thrills, and Ritchie's dialogue is arguably at its snappiest with Snatch: the script has countless quotable lines, bolstered by the pitch-perfect casting. The action is also turned up, epic and all-out without ever losing the grimy sense of realism that Ritchie built his name on.

Snatch features several overlapping storylines and scores of characters, and yet the film never feels cluttered or confused. Each and every onscreen personality has their own unique charms, with highlights in Statham's Turkish and Brad Pitt's nigh-unintelligible Romani bareknuckle champion Mickey, and even the villains have an cheeky British charisma. Beyond the action, Snatch is also riotously funny, and the film's world is rich and deep, with something unexpected lurking around every corner, ensuring a true edge-of-seat experience.