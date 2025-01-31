The allure of romantic-comedy is evergreen. From the quick-talking screwball spins on the genre from the 1940s to the nuance of the new-age takes of it rich with risqué comedy and satirical flair, it seems every era has imparted its own twist on what romantic-comedy should be. The 2000s are particularly interesting in this regard, often daring to embrace the silliness of the genre while still delivering tender and touching tales of true love.

From guilty pleasure cult classics that have become enshrined as cornerstones of contemporary pop-culture, to gorgeous, entrancing masterpieces that still rank among the best films released this century, the 00s were a wonderful time to be a rom-com fan. Containing everything from international classics to genre-meshing masterstrokes, these 10 romantic-comedies are essential viewing for anyone with even the slightest interest in the genre.

10 'Bridget Jones’s Diary' (2001)

Directed by Sharon Maguire

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps the single most iconic rom-com of the 2000s, Bridget Jones’s Diary coasts off of Renée Zellweger’s grounded charm in the titular role to present a genre classic that has proven to be an enduring hit. Worried about where her life is going as a single, 32-year-old publicity assistant, Jones begins keeping a journal as she sets out to change for the better and find the perfect man for her. However, she gets more than she bargains for when she becomes romantically involved with her suave, womanizing boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), and a well-mannered barrister, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

With all three leads operating in impeccable form, Bridget Jones’s Diary excels as a delightful and infectious romantic romp that balances its narrative eccentricities against Jones’s everywoman charm with great nous. It proved to be such a cultural phenomenon—and such a commercial success—that two sequels have been made and a third, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is set to be released in 2025.

9 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Directed by Donald Petrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

An unashamed and hearty indulgence in the cheesiness of rom-com cinema, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days makes the most of the chemistry between its two charismatic stars to deliver a delightful romp that isn’t afraid to lean into set formulas and tropes to appease genre die-hards. Andie Anders (Kate Hudson) is an advice columnist whose new pitch is about how women can get any guy to leave them in 10 days. She decides to put her theory to the test when she meets Ben Barry (Matthew McConaughey), a cocky business exec who makes a workplace bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

While critical response to the film ranged from the tentative to the derisive, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days appealed to the masses through its heightened and hammy story and its comfort in embracing the ridiculous. As fun as it is flawed, it marks a highlight of guilty pleasure cinema and can only be regarded as one of the defining rom-coms of its decade, particularly for those who love their romantic movies as corny as can be.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days Release Date February 7, 2003 Runtime 116 minutes Cast Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey Annie Parisse , Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon

8 '13 Going On 30' (2004)

Directed by Gary Winick

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Blending grounded fantasy wonder with traditional romantic angst, a splash of relatable comedy, and plenty of teenage nostalgia, 13 Going On 30 is understandably a much-loved cult classic of the genre. After being humiliated on her 13th birthday, a nerdy girl tearfully wishes that she were older and excelling in life. The next morning, Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wakes up to find herself as a successful 30-year-old woman living in a luxury apartment with 17 years having passed. She sets out to find her childhood crush and learn what happened in the interim.

Bolstered by Garner’s perfect performance as an immature girl in a woman’s body, one full of innocence and pure starry-eyed wonder, 13 Going on 30 manages to be both childishly fun and wistfully tender. While the hypercritical may take issue with the manner in which it implements a 13-year-old psyche into an adult world of workplace responsibilities and romantic endeavors, the film distances itself from such ideas by maintaining a certain childlike fantasy that simply revels in the dream every child has of finally being an adult.