Romantic comedies are filled with a wide range of emotions because love can be messy. The genre has had many funny moments because fans can relate to the situations characters are placed. Sometimes, they hit a little too close to home, but at least there is some form of emotional connection to the characters.

The 2000s had some of the best romantic comedies that had fans of the genre talking. Some movies helped push the genre a bit because of how raunchy the comedy was, while others went back to basics, which made it such a fun time for everyone. Almost all the leading ladies in romantic comedies have become a staple for the genre during this period. These now-beloved rom-coms have come to define the noughties, thanks to their heartwarming plots, memorable on-screen couples, quotable screenplays, and the perfect way they capture their particular time and place.

20 'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

Directed by Mark Rosman

The story of Cinderella has been adapted to the screen many times before, being recycled and revamped to suit contemporary audiences. 2004's A Cinderella Story has become something of a modern icon, following the good-natured high schooler Samantha Montgomery (Hilary Duff) whose rigorous life working under her wicked stepmother takes a delightful turn when she starts texting with an anonymous pen-pal. While she grows excited at the prospect of meeting her internet beau at the Halloween dance, her elation turns to panic when she discovers she's been talking to the school heart-throb, Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray).

A Cinderella Story is undeniably schlocky, but it has an easy-going and earnest charm which makes it clear to see why it did become a hit. Duff is pivotal to this, with her likability wisely being touted as the central aspect of the film. Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge's performance as the evil stepmother was a comedic highlight of the movie.

19 'The Proposal' (2009)

Directed by Anne Fletcher

Comfortable adhering to rom-com formula and cliches, The Proposal thrives off the back of the chemistry of its two infectious stars to be a rollicking romance flick that is an amusing, if not completely original, film. Facing deportation to Canada, highly successful book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) claims that she is engaged to Andrew Paxton (a funny Ryan Reynolds character), her hapless assistant. While Andrew plays along with her scheme, he abuses his newfound power where he can as the duo evade a suspicious immigration officer while careening towards their wedding day.

Overcoming harsh critical scrutiny, The Proposal became a noteworthy box office hit and has endeared itself to many fans with its cozy familiarity, its two note-perfect lead performances, and some smart direction from Anne Fletcher. It is a defining romantic comedy of the early 2000s that is a great film for genre purists.

18 '13 Going on 30' (2004)

Directed by Gary Winick

The early 2000s brought about a career breakthrough for Jennifer Garner as a Hollywood A-lister, an ascension which was finalized with her leading role in 13 Going on 30. The teen rom-com follows an unpopular 13-year-old girl who, after wishing to be older, awakens the following day to find that 17 years have passed, and she is now 30 years old. As she struggles to navigate adult life, she grows closer to her former next-door neighbor and best friend, Matt Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo).

In addition to Garner nailing the part of a teenage girl in a grown woman's body with comedic excellence and plenty of charm, the film also saw Ruffalo become an overnight sensation as the lovable and kind boy next door who was always in love with Jenna, with the duo becoming a fan-favorite rom-com movie couple. Capped off with a gorgeous ending that emphasizes the importance of self-respect and true love, 13 Going on 30 remains a cherished icon of early 2000s romance.

17 'She's the Man' (2006)

Directed by Andy Fickman

She's the Man boasts a famous lead performance from Amanda Bynes at the top of her game, and a clever, teen-friendly adaptation of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy Twelfth Night. It follows Viola (Bynres) as she disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, and takes his place at an all-boys boarding school to play competitive soccer when the girl's team is dissolved. As Viola starts falling in love with her roommate, Duke (Channing Tatum), Duke experiences feelings for Olivia (Lauren Ramsey) who, in turn, is developing a crush on who she thinks is Sebastian.

The love triangle debacle in She's the Man allowed for plenty of emotions to spill out of the characters while also leading to many hilarious and awkward interactions, with Tatum and Byrnes both excelling in their roles. Additionally, its commentary on gender roles was not only years ahead of its time, but handled with an elegance and humor which remains pleasant and appealing even today.

16 'Hitch' (2005)

Directed by Andy Tennant

Featuring Will Smith at the absolute peak of his powers, Hitch was a hit rom-com that surprised many. Smith, in his first foray into the genre, played the titular Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a professional dating expert who tries to help Albert (Kevin James), a bumbling accountant, win the heart of Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta), the wealthy heiress he is in love with. However, Hitch faces his own romantic battles as well, as the columnist he falls for challenges everything he thought he knew about dating.

Hitch doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel when it comes to rom-com formulas or character designs, but it excels in its pre-determined framework to be a charming film nonetheless. Warm-hearted and boasting a story that is as fun as it is predictable, Hitch embodied the feel-good magic of romantic comedy.

15 'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Directed by Garry Marshall

There is an element of teenage fantasy appeal that made The Princess Diaries the noteworthy hit that it has come to be. Starring Anne Hathaway in her breakthrough role, it follows Mia, a shy teenage girl who learns that she is the sole heir to the small European kingdom of Genovia and, in order to claim her title, she must prove herself to be a regal woman. Additionally, she must also navigate the trials and tribulations of teenage life while struggling to come to terms with her newfound celebrity status.

While it functions more as a coming-of-age comedy, The Princess Diaries has an underlying heart granted to it by its romantic qualities, with Mia struggling to figure out who she should love. Elevated by Hathaway's composed lead performance and Julie Andrews' hilarious outing as Mia's grandmother and mentor, The Princess Diaries remains one of the most defining rom-coms of the early 2000s.

14 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

Directed by Donal Petrie

Ample proof that sometimes all that really matters is great chemistry, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was a predictable and even sometimes silly story that was elevated by the electricity between Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. It follows an advice columnist whose boundary-pushing new article about how to get a guy to lose interest in a relationship in just 10 days is met with encouragement from her editor. As she sets out to conduct her social experiment, she meets an advertising executive who has bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

While the to-and-fro between the two career-driven characters with completely opposite motives leads to some genuinely funny moments, it is always Hudson and McConaughey who carry the film as their characters' feelings start to become genuine. Thanks to their dynamic pairing, the film manages to overcome its premise's pitfalls to be an instant rom-com classic and a must-see movie for fans of the genre.

13 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Through the early 2000s, a new wave of smutty American comedies began to hit screens. While a lot of them were forgotten just as quickly as they came, there have been several that have endured as genuinely brilliant movies capable of shedding new light on a range of issues that befall modern society including, of course, contemporary views on romance and sex. Perhaps no other rom-com has explored that topic quite as intrinsically as The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Featuring Steve Carell in a star-making turn, it follows a middle-aged store clerk who is still a virgin. While his colleagues offer encouragement, his romantic life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Trish (Catherine Keener), an entrepreneur and a single mother of three children. Surprisingly sweet and using its raunchier moments to enhance the central romance rather than belittle it, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is smutty rom-com done incredibly well.