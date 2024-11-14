It's a well-known fact that science fiction and television get along remarkably well. It seems that the televisual medium and the way it allows artists to tell endlessly creative stories spanning over several years — at times even decades — is perfect for sci-fi, a genre that's all about speculation and imagination. As a result, some of the best and most popular TV series of all time belong to this genre.

Though the boom of sci-fi in television came over the course of the latter half of the 20th century, creators and writers in the 21st century were eager to prove that they weren't planning to fall behind. As a result, the 2000s saw the inception of several exceptional TV series in this genre. From cult classics like Firefly to much more mainstream and popular shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the first decade of the turn of the millennium showed that sci-fi TV wasn't going anywhere — and, indeed, it hasn't.

10 'Eureka' (2006–2012)

Created by Andrew Cosby and Jaime Paglia

Though not nearly as well-known as some of the more iconic sci-fi TV shows of the 2000s, Eureka proves that no one does science fiction like the SyFy channel. It's a comedy about a U.S. Marshal who becomes the sheriff of the titular Eureka, a remote Northwestern town where the best minds in America have secretly been tucked away to build futuristic inventions for the government. The caveat here is that they usually go hilariously wrong.

It's the charming ensemble of characters, the simple yet effective sense of humor, and the loving tribute to nerdy culture and sci-fi B pictures that make Eureka one of the most underrated sci-fi shows ever. It's not the most groundbreaking show in terms of writing or ambition, but it never pretends to be. It's just simple, down-to-Earth, magnetically enchanting fun.

9 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008–2020)

Created by George Lucas

When George Lucas released Star Wars back in 1977, probably no one involved could have guessed that they were birthing the biggest transmedia juggernaut in history. This meant several sequels and spin-offs across all kinds of media: films, video games, books, and — of course — TV shows. Remaking Genndy Tartakovsky's 2003 masterpiece Star Wars: Clone Wars (itself also one of the 2000s' standout sci-fi shows), 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an anthology series following Jedi Knights like Anakin Skywalker across various adventures leading the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

It's admirable just how much and how masterfully The Clone Wars expands on the lore, characters, and story of Lucas's creation, particularly his controversial prequel trilogy. It has plenty of enthralling story arcs and the kinds of inventive plotlines and engaging characters that Star Wars fans love. By the time the show ended, it was one of the most beloved pieces of media in this whole franchise, and that's certainly saying something.

8 'Life on Mars' (2006–2007)

Created by Matthew Graham, Tony Jordan, and Ashley Pharoah

One of the best BBC series ever, Life on Mars (its title being inspired by David Bowie's iconic song) is a sci-fi police procedural where, after a near-fatal car accident, a smart and sharp-suited detective is mysteriously sent back in time to 1973. Confused, he tries to return to the present, but the police force of the time needs his help. Mixing lots of genre tropes in all sorts of ingenious ways, it's a series that has only grown better with time.

Its procedural elements are effectively suspenseful, its tongue-in-cheek sense of humor adds lots of levity to the narrative, and its cast is pure dynamite, making Life on Mars an underrated must-see for all those who enjoy time travel stories. An also-Bowie-inspired sequel to the series, Ashes to Ashes, came out in 2008, and many international adaptations were made throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but nothing was ever able to top the original.

7 'Fringe' (2008–2013)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci

J.J. Abrams was one of the most important voices in American science fiction throughout the 2000s, and in 2008, he joined Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci to prove that with Fringe. It's about an FBI agent who's forced to work with an institutionalized scientist and his son in order to rationalize a brewing storm of unexplained phenomena.

What starts out like an X-Files imitator in the first season soon turns into something of its very own. Indeed, Fringe is one of the most special shows of this decade, thanks to its mysterious fringe science-centric stories and some of the best seasons of the time. Sharply written, full of creative stories and complex characters, and with a basis on science that fans of the sci part of sci-fi will surely appreciate, it's a unique series that deserves a lot more praise than it gets nowadays.

6 'Samurai Jack' (2001–2017)

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky

The legendary Genndy Tartakovsky is the mind behind some of the greatest, most special animated shows of all time, including the iconic Samurai Jack. Aimed at older teens, but equally delightful for adults of any age, it starts out in ancient Japan, focused on a one-man-army samurai. One day, he's catapulted thousands of years into the future, a shape-shifting wizard having taken over the world. He sets out to right the wrongs done by his enemy and go back to his time so he can cut the evil off at its root.

With visuals that are nothing short of jaw-dropping and stylishly violent action sequences that never fail to delight, it's packed with the kind of cinematic tone and richly intimate storytelling that has made Tartakovsky an icon of television animation. Where the creator could have very well settled on making a cartoon that was all about cool samurai combat, he instead made that combat the basis of a riveting story led by a fascinating protagonist.

5 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009–2010)

Created by Hiromu Arakawa

Though, as a popular shonen anime, it's mainly aimed at teenage boys, absolutely anyone can enjoy the brilliance of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. A remake of 2003's Fullmetal Alchemist (one of the best anime show remakes ever, in fact), this time sticking closer to the manga that inspired both series, Brotherhood follows two brothers searching for a Philosopher's Stone after an attempt to resurrect their mother goes wrong and leaves them physically damaged.

The tremendously complex and detail-oriented animation makes this story, which perfectly balances profound drama and effective humor, absolutely impossible to look away from. Lovingly accurate to the source material, yet also exquisitely unique, it's everything that a manga adaptation should be and more. It's action-packed and phenomenally written, as well as addictively bingeable.

4 'Doctor Who' (2005–2022)

Created by Sydney Newman

The BBC's classic Doctor Who was created all the way back in 1963 as mostly an educational show for children. With time, it started to turn into a gripping story-focused time-and-space adventure, until its cancelation in 1989. Then, after a semi-successful 1996 movie, the show was revived by Russell T. Davis in 2005. This new version of Doctor Who continued to follow the adventures in time and space of the titular alien adventurer and his companions, but with lots of modern spins.

Eight incarnations of the Doctor (since the character is able to regenerate into a different body after death), thirteen thoroughly entertaining seasons, and hundreds of incredibly fun and endlessly re-watchable adventures make up this outstanding staple of 21st-century pop culture. Although the series has started anew on Disney+, this version will perhaps forever remain the most popular in the Doctor's history.

3 'Firefly' (2002–2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

There are very few things that hurt sci-fi television fans more than the fact that when it originally came out, Firefly was apparently not successful enough to justify Fox giving it more than just 10 episodes on the air. This huge cult classic is a space Western set five hundred years in the future, where a renegade crew aboard a small spaceship tries to survive as they travel the unknown parts of the galaxy and avoid authorities who are out to get them.

Two years after it got taken off the air, Firefly got in the movie Serenity its much-deserved sequel, but nothing will ever beat the popularity or quality of the original. Adventurous, anti-establishment, highly inventive, and full of some of the most fun and endearing characters of the 2000s' science fiction TV, Firefly is a real masterwork of a show whose legacy doesn't give any signs that it'll die down anytime soon.