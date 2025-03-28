Marking the beginning of television’s golden era and the emergence of the small screen’s ongoing recognition as a vibrant and enthralling form of prestige entertainment, the 2000s is a decade of both supreme importance and intriguing evolution for the medium. While such revered series as The Sopranos and The Wire were redefining what could be achieved in the context of long-form serialized drama, the decade also saw plenty of one-off television series entrench themselves among the medium’s most celebrated and essential titles.

Ranging from universally adored miniseries like Band of Brothers to canceled cult classic shows like Freaks and Geeks and Firefly, the 2000s stands as a decade rife with spellbinding, short-form television entertainment. Spanning across many different genres, and encompassing everything from underrated hits to medium-defining classics, these 10 one-season shows managed to make a huge impact without ever threatening to outstay their welcome.

10 'Undeclared' (2001–2002)

Created by Judd Apatow