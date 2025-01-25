The 2000s ushered in a golden era of television, featuring numerous fantastic sitcoms that combined traditional comedy with innovative storytelling and unforgettable characters. This decade gave viewers a variety of shows that captured the quirks of everyday life, the chaos and dysfunction of families, and the amusement of workplace dynamics, all while pushing creative boundaries. Sitcoms like The Office turned mundane office life into an absolute riot, while How I Met Your Mother captivated audiences with its inventive narrative structure and heartfelt relationships. From the misadventures of the Bluth family in Arrested Development to the bold irreverence of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, these series redefined what sitcoms could achieve, balancing humor with sharp social commentary.

At the heart of these shows are their characters—memorable, flawed, and endlessly relatable. Whether it’s the awkward charm of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in The Office, the unyielding optimism of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in Parks and Recreation, or the misfit camaraderie of Greendale’s favorite study group in Community, these series brought laughter, warmth and even a few tears to millions of viewers. These are the best sitcoms of the 2000s, ranked by their popularity, innovation, and how well they embody the decade.

10 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007–2019)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady

Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a waitress and aspiring actress, moves in across the hall from physicists Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki). The three, along with Sheldon and Leonard’s colleagues and friends, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg), frequently spend time together, growing closer and learning from each other's distinct personalities and skill sets. Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard improve their social skills and learn to appreciate life's little joys beyond academia and science from Penny. In turn, Penny learns from the guys that “nerds” have more layers to them and anyone can enjoy seemingly “geeky” interests and appreciate education.

While the show often reinforces stereotypes rather than challenging them, The Big Bang Theory remains an entertaining series. The dynamic between the guys and Penny is really sweet to watch, as they learn to respect each other for who they are while encouraging each other to view the world from a different perspective. Sci-fi fans and science enthusiasts will not want to miss The Big Bang Theory, if only for the iconic guest stars, who typically appear as themselves, including Wil Wheaton’s recurring role as Sheldon’s arch nemesis, Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff, Marvel’s Stan Lee and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, among many others. The show continues its legacy into the 2020s, warranting two spin-off series: Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

9 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005–2014)

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

How I Met Your Mother follows Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) quest for a romantic partner to settle down with, prompted by his friends Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily’s (Alyson Hannigan) engagement. Along for the ride are Ted’s other friends, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin (Cobie Smulders), as the group navigates their relationships and careers. These events, which take place from 2005-2013, are recounted via flashbacks as future Ted (Bob Saget) describes to his children (Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie) in 2030 how he met their mother (Cristin Milioti).

Neil Patrick Harris steals the show as Barney Stinson in this classic ensemble comedy. The series strikes just the right balance of complicated and wholesome relationships with hilarious moments sprinkled throughout the seasons. For instance, Ted and Barney have relationships with Robin, placing them all in difficult positions. The show’s framing, using flashbacks, flashforwards, and withholding The Mother’s identity, distinguishes it from other popular sitcoms of its era. Objects and colors—most notably the yellow umbrella and the blue French horn—add a neat layer of symbolism and foreshadowing to the series, with a carefully premeditated plot seemingly created all for the finale.

8 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000–2006)

Created by Linwood Boomer

Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is a middle child in a family of four chaotic boys: troublemaking older brothers Francis (Christopher Masterson) and Reese (Justin Berfield) and intelligent younger brother Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan). Rounding out the family are the boys’ parents: a stressed mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and an immature father, Hal (Bryan Cranston). Malcolm is regarded as a genius, and the show often revolves around his struggles to fit in with others. The dysfunctional but realistic family is nearly impossible to subdue despite Lois’ controlling personality, and the boys frequently cause trouble with their immature and manipulative schemes.

Malcolm in the Middle was highly influential, demonstrating what a new era of iconic sitcoms could achieve. The show repopularized the single-camera format in sitcoms, paving the way for sitcoms like Scrubs and The Office. The show is also remarkable for Malcolm’s frequent asides to the camera, breaking the fourth wall to deliver his insight to the audience. Besides these notable stylistic choices, Malcolm in the Middle depicts a messy yet realistic portrayal of a lower-middle-class family that holds up well today.

7 'Scrubs' (2001–2010)

Created by Bill Lawrence

This medical sitcom, set in the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, follows medical intern J.D. (Zach Braff) as he navigates life as a young doctor. Alongside his best friend Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), fellow intern Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), and mentor Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), J.D. faces the challenges of patient care, relationships,s and personal and professional growth. The hospital's staff also includes the cold Chief of Medicine Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins), pragmatic nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), and the mischievous Janitor (Neil Flynn). The beloved medical TV drama captures the rewarding yet taxing nature of a career in the field.

Scrubs does a fantastic job blending absurd humor with heartfelt emotion while capturing the realities of medical training in a way that resonates with medical professionals and viewers alike. Its unique comedic style—fantasy cutaways, sharp writing, and irreverent gags—balances moments of vulnerability, such as the emotional impact of Ben's (Brendan Fraser) death. The character dynamics play out in such an entertaining way, especially J.D. and Turk’s lovable friendship. The show’s accurate, humanizing portrayal of medicine contributes to its status as a quintessential 2000s sitcom, standing out from conventional medical dramas.