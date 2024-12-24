There are many advantages to the sitcom structure. They have funny jokes, as well as characters that fans can get attached to as you follow their journeys. There is relationship development, and oftentimes this includes slowburn ships. The plot is less defined and linear than with dramas, so that not every plotline matters to the show's overall story arc, and it usually goes back to the status quo after each episode.

Because sitcoms are less rigid about plotlines and continuity than drama shows, this can sometimes lead to major plot holes, continuity errors, or retcons in later seasons. Even the very best sitcoms are not exempt from this phenomenon, especially if they've been going on for many seasons. While this hardly ruins these shows, it is more noticeable looking back with each rewatch. These are 10 major flaws in 2000s sitcoms that are more noticeable now.

10 Lack of Explanation for the Mockumentary Format

'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation did not have many flaws. It was a funny and heartwarming show that chronicled the lives and antics of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her employees and coworkers at the Parks and Recreation Department in Pawnee, Indiana. The show was a lot of fun, and the whole thing was done in a mockumentary format, with a combination of traditional scenes and talking heads.

Parks and Rec's biggest flaw was never explaining the reasons for its mockumentary format. Other shows with the same structure, like The Office, Abbott Elementary, and What We Do in the Shadows have found ways to explain why the cameras were there. Some of these have even included the camera crew in the central plotline in funny and innovative ways. Parks and Rec never explained this, which made the mockumentary aspects push the realm of believability.

9 Abandoned Plotlines

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-2024)

Curb Your Enthusiasm was sharply funny and self-aware, with some truly phenomenal episodes. Larry was always getting angry over the most random and meaningless little things, leading to some hilarious moments. Each season of Curb Your Enthusiasm focused on an overarching season-long plotline, while each individual episode saw Larry worked up over a different offense.

Due to its structure, Curb Your Enthusiasm usually started over with a new major plotline each season, so it wasn't particularly dedicated to maintaining continuity. One of the primary examples of this was how Larry's restaurant just vanished from the show's plot after Season 3. Even though Larry spent an entire season working on this restaurant, it hasn't since been mentioned. This is part of Curb Your Enthusiasm's charm, but it was still a little jarring.

8 A Lack of Continuity

'The Office' (2005-2013)

The Office always made a point of emphasizing what each of the characters' jobs were. Although they all worked together at Dunder Mifflin, the company had several departments within it, each of which had its own drama and quirks. These jobs in turn played a role in the characters' individual plotlines, as well as in their interactions with each other. There was a lack of continuity with one character's job, though.

Meredith's job throughout the series was in Supplier Relations, and it was one of the central facts of that character. That wasn't always her job, though. In Season 1, it was mentioned that Meredith was an accountant, but that never came up for the rest of the series. The Office didn't show Meredith switching jobs, or ever mention her previous job. Instead, there was a lack of continuity with Meredith's job.

7 Logistics That Don’t Make Sense

'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Arrested Development had extremely clever humor, a lot of which came from the show playing with words and language. One of the show's most popular phrases came from the show's pilot: "There's always money in the banana stand." For a long time, the Bluths believed that this was their father's way of honoring the banana stand with a delusional belief that they were actually making money from it.

In a hilarious twist, though, it was revealed only after the banana stand burned down, that there was actually $250,000 hidden inside. There was a new piece of lore introduced in Season 3 that conflicted with this story, though. It was revealed that it was a tradition to dump the stand in the bay and replace it every year, which didn't make sense when compared to the story of George Sr. hiding the money inside.

6 Failure To Give a Last Name to a Main Character

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

The Big Bang Theory was regularly mentioning the main characters' last names, particularly because many of them had doctorates. There was one glaring exception to this, throughout The Big Bang Theory's full run. Even though Penny (Kaley Cuoco) was a main character since the show's pilot, the series never gave her a last name, except for