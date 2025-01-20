Before getting too caught up with a large helping of negativity, it should be stressed that some sitcoms that began airing during the 2000s were excellent. Erasing every sitcom that began between 2000 and 2009 would mean eradicating the likes of Arrested Development, Scrubs, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and there’s probably no one asking for that.

But where there’s good, there’s also bad, and the following sitcoms are here and noteworthy as a stark reminder of that. Some of these continued airing beyond the 2000s, sure, but all of them began at some point in the 2000s and, for present purposes, that’s what makes them count as 2000s sitcoms. If you think that’s a silly way to approach it, then by all means, play a continuous laugh track while reading the following.

10 'Freddie' (2005-2006)

Created by Bruce Helford, Conrad Jackson, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Image via ABC

Freddie Prinze Jr. has kept a lower profile in the 2010s and 2020s compared to decades past, but he was at his most popular during the 1990s and 2000s, mostly thanks to some film roles. Freddie was a fairly ambitious attempt of his to find success in a leading role for a sitcom, where he shares a first name with the titular character: Freddie Moreno, who’s a chef.

Prinze co-created the show, so big fans of the actor might find some things to be amused or entertained by here, but it was generally considered a critical misfire, and only aired one season, in the end. Still, seasons of TV were generally longer back in the 2000s, so “only” having one season meant 20-ish episodes, compared to nowadays, where an average show canceled after one season might only amass eight episodes… for whatever that’s worth.

9 'Hannah Montana' (2006-2011)

Created by Richard Correll, Barry O'Brien, Michael Poryes

Image via Disney Channel

Okay, maybe it’s controversial to go after Hannah Montana, because it’s a show mostly aimed at kids and there are a fair few people now who were young when it was on the air, and therefore probably feel nostalgic about it. But still, it’s not one of the better family-friendly sitcoms of its era by any means, filled with music that is annoying to some and catchy to others, all the while also having the kind of expected corny/repetitive humor you'd expect it to.

There were several seasons of Hannah Montana, plus a movie, and then star Miley Cyrus seemed to do whatever she could to stop being associated with the role in the years that followed its conclusion. Anyone not nostalgic about this show with a teenage idol protagonist who uses a secret identity to stay hidden might want to similarly distance themselves from it all.

Release Date March 24, 2006 Cast Miley Cyrus , Emily Osment , Mitchel Musso , jason earles , Billy Ray Cyrus , Moises Arias Seasons 4

8 'Joey' (2004-2006)

Created by Shana Goldberg-Meehan, Scott Silveri

Image via NBC

Talking about bad sitcoms and avoiding one of the most beloved punching bags, the Friends spin-off, Joey, is just too difficult to actually resist. Sorry for being predictable, but yes, this spin-off that just focused on one of six friends going off to do his own thing fell short in the eyes of Friends fans and Friends skeptics alike, and stands as a cautionary tale about doing a spin-off for spin-off’s sakes.

Joey was also responsible for giving Drea de Matteo’s career whiplash, given she exited The Sopranos in 2004 and then joined Joey the same year, going from perhaps the best drama series of all time to one of the worst sitcoms of its decade. Perhaps a little like Rick and Ilsa at the end of Casablanca, we’ll always have New Jersey…

7 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Created by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady