There has always been an inherent fascination with watching films that fail to meet the lofty standards of artistic filmmaking, with such notable disasters becoming iconic in their own right thanks to their array of mistakes. Said mistakes give these films much more personality and rewatchability than if they were another boring, by-the-numbers film, living new lives as iconic, so-bad-they're-good movies. While each decade has its own selection of great so-bad-they're-good movies, the 2000s made for an especially standout decade for the concept.

The filmmaking landscape saw many changes during the 2000s that created an array of exceptional so-bad-they're-good movies. Just a few of these notable changes include the increasing rise of digital media, the lowered barrier of entry for the creation of low-budget films, and the rising possibilities of CGI computerized visual effects. Several of the most essential so-bad-they're-good movies of the 2000s are some of the most recognizable and infamous so-bad-they're-good movies of all time.

10 'Dungeons & Dragons' (2000)

Directed by Courtney Solomon

Image via New Line Cinema

While modern audiences have experienced all the creativity and fantasy potential of a D&D movie with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, audiences of the 2000s only had this glorious trainwreck to experience. This stilted and over-the-top exploration of the Dungeons & Dragons world is about as generic and formulaic as it gets when it comes to the actual story being told, with all of its notable so-bad-it's-good greatness coming from the performances and visual effects.

The film's $45 million budget isn't doing it any favors in terms of visual effects and costumes, with the schlocky computerized graphics only looking worse and worse in the years since its release. Somehow, equally in ridiculousness is the villain performance from Jeremy Strong, who is chewing the scenery and going over the top to create an instantly memorable yet hilariously terrible performance that steals every scene he's a part of. While most audiences have written off and forgotten about this cataclysmic misfire, it has grown into a cult classic among fantasy fans thanks to its complete ineptitude.