Every era of TV has been special. But the one that fans remember the most, even on social media nowadays, is definitely the 2000s. In every post seen on TikTok or Instagram, there are fan accounts that post moments that make fans nostalgic and remember this iconic era for TV.

The 2000s TV Era was a memorable one for millennials and Gen-Z alike. They have been watching these series for over a decade and can confirm that this era was the best for TV and Hollywood in general. There are series that fans keep speaking about even today, like Smallville or Gilmore Girls. For your entertainment and further knowledge, these are the 10 Reasons Why the 2000s Was The Best Era For TV.

10 Social Media Was Rarely Present

Best Example: 'Gilmore Girls'

Image via Warner Bros. Television

A series loved for decades is Gilmore Girls. The series, which features the adventures of mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), is one of the most popular 2000s series. Its intricate storylines, including a love triangle between Rory and the two male characters, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki), have ensured that fans would eagerly tune in to see the series each week while it was airing.

Gilmore Girls is an impeccable example of social media not being present in the 2000s series. Fans are more concentrated on the storylines, and every character barely uses their cell phone (because it wasn't as popular yet), just to text their loved ones. And fans love that fact because it makes them nostalgic every time they rewatch it in 2024. So, that is why this series is still very much spoken about on social media, since it gives some sort of comfort to its fans.

9 Better Character Development

Best Example: 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Image via The WB Network

Buffy The Vampire Slayer can be considered a hit series for millennials and Gen-Z alike, since it was released between the 90s and the 2000s. This series has featured beloved characters like Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the main heroine, and her friends, but also some that have received phenomenal character development throughout the seasons. One of these characters is most definitely Spike (James Marsters), the beloved vampire with the seemingly bad boy persona.

Spike is a wonderful example of why 2000s series have exceptional character development arcs rather than the shows present in TV today. Spike begins his journey as a bad vampire at first, who doesn't care about anyone but himself (except for his girlfriend Dru at the time). By the end of the series, he redeems himself from his past mistakes and saves the town of Sunnydale by sacrificing himself. Very heroic, and better developed, for sure. So, these series, as stated beforehand, feature fantastic ways of showing fans that characters can be redeemed very well.

8 Little to No Sexual Scenes Between Couples

Best Example: 'White Collar'

Image via USA Network

White Collar is a crime and comedy series in which Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a famous con artist that no one has been able to catch, ends up in prison because FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) is the only person that was able to make him surrender. Afterward, Neal escapes from prison, and because of this, Neal decides to seal a deal with Burke to avoid being in prison forever, starting his work as a Special Agent alongside Burke's team.

White Collar is a great example of why 2000s-era TV was the best. By that, that means that there were little to no sexual scenes between couples. A couple in this series loved by viewers is the one that includes Neal and the famous insurance investigator, Sara Ellis (Hilarie Burton). This couple is one of the many that, during those years, didn't feature sexual scenes, just kisses and HEAVY make-outs (the format that was famous for romantic scenes at that time), which made this series even more entertaining!

7 Breathtaking Storylines

Best Example: 'Pretty Little Liars'

Image via Freeform

2000s series, like Pretty Little Liars, were the ones to give breathtaking storylines to their viewers who saw the series on TV while it was airing. This fact makes these 2000s series unique to viewers of today, and that is why they are still popular now. But what is the storyline of Pretty Little Liars that captured viewers so much? It focuses on four girls, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), who are targeted by a sinister stalker named A, as this mysterious person aims to make their lives miserable by unfolding their secrets related to the tragic death of one of their best friends, Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

Pretty Little Liars features an intricate storyline, filled with complicated characters, terrible secrets, and mind-blowing plot twists. This makes it the perfect example to explain why 2000s TV series are the best at bringing phenomenal stories to the screen. Viewers scramble their minds as they try to figure out who A is from the characters introduced in each episode for seven seasons straight, and it's fantastic to watch.

6 Blending Dramatic and Romantic Scenes Very Well

Best Example: 'Gossip Girl'

Image via The CW

Gossip Girl is one of the most famous series from the 2000s, still attracting new viewers today. With its phenomenally written characters, this series focuses on the lives of wealthy teenagers who live in New York, on the Upper East Side, with the complications and scandals that come from this type of lifestyle. Some of the most famous families in the series are the Bass, Van Der Woodsen, and Waldorf, who always criticize the Humphrey one, and their sons/daughters scheme against each other all the time.

This series is the perfect example to explain how the 2000s series blends dramatic and romantic scenes very well. Gossip Girl ensures that every scene is connected, and different storylines are all mixed up with one another, so it's very fun for the viewer to connect the dots of the scandal going on in each episode for these prestigious characters.