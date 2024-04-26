When thinking of the 2000s and TV shows, some of the most iconic series of the last 20 years come to mind. Among these are shows like The Wire, Mad Men, and The Sopranos, series that have not only withstood the test of time, but went on to re-define television in the 21st century.

But the turn of the century also marks the launch of exciting shows that didn’t get as much attention. A few of them have returned in some fashion, one is even still on the air. But each has something in common: they had a dedicated legion of fans and received positive reviews yet have never been considered among the best shows of that decade.

10 'Cougar Town' (2009-2015)

Created by Bill Lawrence & Kevin Biegel

Courteney Cox stars in this sitcom as a divorced woman trying to start over in her 40s. Newly single with a teenage son and wine-loving friends, Jules (Cox) is living a life much different from the one she did in her 30s, and that can be terrifying. Each episode tackles her challenges and triumphs as she embarks on new later-in-life adventures.

Cougar Town aired for its first three seasons on ABC, and following its cancellation, TBS picked the show up for three more, splitting the show’s run between the two networks. One of the reasons Cougar Town is so underrated is that the first season was poorly reviewed. But the show ditched its main premise and hit its stride in subsequent seasons, with several of the seasons even earning a 100% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes critics' score.

9 'My Name is Earl' (2005-2009)

Created by Greg Garcia

An interesting take on the concept of karma, Earl Hickey (Jason Lee) is a small-time thief who realizes that every time something good happens to him, something bad follows. This realization comes to a head when he buys a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, then loses it. Earl decides to change the course of his life by making a list of all the bad things he has ever done, then making up for them all, one by one.

My Name is Earl was not only underrated, the show was also abruptly canceled. It ended on a cliffhanger, so fans never got the closure they deserved. My Name is Earl was funny, had a great cast, and offered a unique story with a positive spin. The show gives viewers something to think about, behind the humor, too, through thought-provoking analysis of how every action and decision in life has repercussions.

8 'Medium' (2005-2011)

Created by Glenn Gordon Caron

Patricia Arquette might be a huge movie star, but she has also had some notable small screen roles. One of her most known is as Allison DuBois in the supernatural drama Medium, a series that follows a medium who works with the district attorney to help them solve cases. What’s most interesting is that the premise is based on a real medium of the same name who claims to have worked with law enforcement, though the agencies she says she worked with deny her involvement.

Whatever the truth behind the real-life story that inspired Medium, the fictional series is enthralling and fascinating.

Whatever the truth behind the real-life story that inspired Medium, the fictional series is enthralling and fascinating. Arquette is convincing as a woman who is able to talk to dead people, and proves her claims are real by shocking others when her dreams lead police to making arrests and finding bodies. Arquette won an Emmy Award for the role in 2005. Those who watched it, loved it. But while Medium continued for seven seasons, it largely flew under the radar.

7 Jericho (2006-2008)

Created by Stephen Chbosky, Josh Schaer & Jonathan E. Steinberg

A nuclear attack against 23 major cities across the U.S. kickstarts the apocalypse. Those who reside in the fictional town of Jericho, Kansas are doing their best to survive with no power, no method of communication, and no idea if what is happening there is happening anywhere else. As Jericho progresses, viewers see the group meet others to trade and survive. The show tackles themes of family, honor, and, of course, survival.

Jericho is one of those shows that was met with mixed reviews by critics but widely praised by fans.

Jericho had a tumultuous run. CBS cancelled the show after one season due to low ratings, but a campaign by loyal fans convinced the network to bring the show back for another. Named among the best cult shows ever, Jericho was canceled (again) after its second season, but the series continues to air in re-runs on The CW. Jericho is one of those shows that was met with mixed reviews by critics but widely praised by fans, which is why it should be considered one of the most underrated TV shows to air in modern history.

6 'George Lopez' (2002-2007)

Created by Bruce Helford, George Lopez & Robert Borden

George Lopez is a well-known stand-up comedian, and during this decade, he starred in his own sitcom called George Lopez or, commonly referred to as The George Lopez Show. Long known as one of the most underrated ABC shows overall, he plays a fictional version of himself navigating work and life in Los Angeles with his family. This includes his wife, kids, his neglectful mother, his wealthy father-in-law, and his childhood best friend.

Like many of the best sitcoms, George Lopez is rooted in humor but also tackles serious topics, including strained familial relations, dyslexia, domestic abuse, and illness.

Like many of the best sitcoms, George Lopez is rooted in humor but also tackles serious topics, including strained familial relations, dyslexia, domestic abuse, and illness. Fans, and Lopez himself, were disappointed when George Lopez was canceled after six seasons. Lopez appears on-screen again, however, in the sitcom Lopez vs Lopez, a must-watch for fans who are missing George Lopez.

5 'Roswell' (1999-2002)

Created by Jason Katims (Based on Roswell High by Melinda Metz)

Most people are familiar with the Roswell Incident, whereby myth proclaims that a U.S. Army Air Forces balloon crashed in 1947 near Roswell, New Mexico, and a “flying disc” was reportedly found, potentially with extraterrestrial origins. The sci-fi series Roswell is centered around these rumors but depicts three high school teenagers who are actually aliens in disguise.

The show is based on the young adult novel series Roswell High and spawned a re-imagining called Roswell, New Mexico that aired in 2019. Roswell received positive reviews during its time on The WB, but the show simply didn’t get a lot of attention, thanks, in large part, to the network it was airing on. The WB, while producing a large number of good dramas, was always crowded out by the "Big Four," meaning that good shows like Roswell routinely feel through the cracks.

4 'Party Down' (2009-2023)

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge & Paul Rudd

Party Down is a sitcom about a group of people working for a catering company, each wishing they will eventually rub elbows with the right person or go to the right audition and finally make it big as an actor. For now, however, they spend their days and nights serving canapés and pastries to the Hollywood elite and dealing with their complicated, unfulfilled lives.

The original cast of Party Down reads like a who’s who of comedy at the time, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Jennifer Coolidge, Megan Mullaly, and Jennifer Garner. This is, in part, the reason the series was short-lived. Lynch landed the role of Sue Sylvester on Glee and Scott was starring in Parks and Recreation, so Party Down sort of petered out. But the show was so popular that 13 years after its cancelation after two seasons, Party Down returned with a limited series revival, with most of the original cast reprising their roles.

3 'Deadwood' (2004-2006)

Created by David Milch

Set in the 1870s in the town of Deadwood, South Dakota, the Western follows the community’s development from being a small camp to a town. With a talented ensemble cast that includes names like Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Keith Carradine, Kim Dickens, and Garret Dillahunt, Deadwood features characters based on those from real history as well, including Wyatt Earp, George Hearst, and Calamity Jane.

Earning 28 Emmy nominations and winning eight Emmys throughout its run, Deadwood is often named among the shows that were canceled too soon. The show was so beloved, in fact, that it led to the development of a follow-up movie, Deadwood: The Movie, which premiered in 2019. Receiving universal praise, Deadwood is arguably one of the best reviewed series of the 2000s, yet it’s often overshadowed by more high-profile shows.

2 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Created by Paul Feig

Freaks and Geeks eventually became a cult classic, but the teen comedy-drama didn’t receive the attention it deserved until long after it had come and gone. Only lasting a single 18-episode season, the show centers around teenagers navigating typical coming-of-age challenges while attending a high school near Detroit. Set in the ‘80s, there are two core groups: Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) and her friends, known as the “freaks,” who are rebellious slackers, and her brother Sam (John Francis Daley) and his friends, the “geeks.”

It’s a timeless story about the struggles kids face trying to fit in, the lengths they’ll go to do so, and the tension this causes with their parents. From the cast that includes Cardellini as well as James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and Busy Philipps to the relatable and honest storylines, Freaks and Geeks is one show fans would love to see come back, even if with a different cast.

1 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Created by Rob McElhenney

The story in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia centers around a group of friends who run a flailing Irish dive bar in South Philadelphia. Each of them is selfish, narcissistic, and petty, and they get into arguments, constantly scheme against one another, and do whatever they can to further themselves. This is often at the expense of the business, which seems to be secondary to their antics. But it sure makes for tons of hijinks and laughs.

At the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024, several members of the cast appeared on stage to present an award. They joked about how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been on the air so long yet have never been invited to the ceremony, much less win an award. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is not only still going strong almost 20 years later with tons of great episodes, the show continues to attract a strong legion of fans who tell everyone who will listen how funny it is.

