Due to some pushbacks related to last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, Luca Guadagnino ended up releasing two of the best films this year with the tennis drama Challengers and the arthouse romance Queer. While Challengers is certainly the most commercially viable work of his career thus far, Queer is a far more audacious, genre-bending experiment. Guadagnino has always had a talent for exploring the existential nature of desire and loneliness, but Queer is easily his most trippy work to date. Although it is based on the novel of the same name by the poet William S. Burroughs, Queer contains many direct allusions to the groundbreaking work that Stanley Kubrick did on 2001: A Space Odyssey.

‘Queer’ Explores the Existential Philosophy of Stanley Kubrick

Close

The primary reason that 2001: A Space Odyssey remains such a vibrant piece of popular culture is its analysis of human evolution, which is explored through non-verbal expressions. Although fans of the film have debated what exactly the monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey really is, it is clear that the strange object has a transformative power. Queer features a very similar structure to 2001: A Space Odyssey, as both films consist of three primary chapters that are identified through title cards and an epilogue that takes place many years later. However, both films play around with the notion of chronology to emphasize that their narratives are inherently timeless; even though Queer takes place in the 1950s, Guadagnino makes the overt choice to insert several modern songs into the soundtrack, including Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” and New Order’s “Leave Me Alone.”

When looking purely at the two films in terms of plot, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Queer could not be any more different; Kubrick’s masterpiece was a science fiction adventure that was ahead of its time, and Queer explores the exploits of the American expatriate William Lee (Daniel Craig) as he falls in love with the former serviceman Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) in Mexico City. However, both 2001: A Space Odyssey and Queer feature protagonists looking for a new form of communication. In 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dr. David Bowman (Keir Dullea) enters the Stargate after the Discovery One becomes lost within deep space; in Queer, Lee ventures deep into the jungle to research a drug that may allow him to telepathically communicate with Eugene, who he is unable to express his inner desires to. Guadagnino even goes so far as to insert a dream scene of Lee spiraling into outer space, which directly mirrors the same shot of Dr. Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The Ending of ‘Queer’ Mirrors ‘2001: A Space Odyssey'​​​​​

While Guadagnino has remained tight-lipped about the connection between the two films, Queer recreates the ending of 2001: A Space Odyssey in a stunning sequence that ends his austere romantic epic, which deviates significantly from the more grounded conclusion of the novel. Despite sharing a hallucinatory shared dream in which their bodies are fused within an act of intimacy, Eugene leaves Lee behind in the jungle and admits that he does not share the same attraction. The film subsequently delves into a vision in which Lee imagines the life he could have lived had he been able to remain with Eugene; similar to Bowman in 2001: A Space Odyssey, he transforms into an elderly man within only a few moments. Both films have the same intention, which is to show the extent of human life is only a brief blip within the entirety of existence.

Queer and 2001: A Space Odyssey use their psychedelic elements to explore physical transformation, despite the fact that neither film is particularly spiritual. 2001: A Space Odyssey may have only evoked psychedelic imagery through the use of vibrant colors and sharp edits, but Queer directly addresses drug use, as Lee is established as being an addict with serious health issues. Nonetheless, both films examine how individual consciousness can continue beyond mortal life; 2001: A Space Odyssey ends with David literally becoming the “Starchild,” and Queer implies that Lee has become a radically different person as the result of his experiences with Eugene. 2001: A Space Odyssey may be renowned as an influential work of sci-fi, but Queer indicates that its legacy is attached to films within many different genres.

Queer is now playing in select theaters across the U.S.

