2001, the beginning of the 21st century, was likewise a new beginning for cinema as an art form and the film industry as a whole. The year saw the release of a wide array of some of the greatest movies of the decade, from Oscar-nominated epics like The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring to underrated international gems like Y Tu Mamá También, ushering in a wave of groundbreaking films that released all throughout the 2000s.

One thing is 2001's best movies; and another thing, similar though with some key distinctions, are the year's most essential movies. These are the films that reflect the state of the industry at the time, the films that left the biggest impact on their respective genres, the films that are most useful in understanding the context in which they were made. If someone wants to understand what cinema was like during 2001, these are the ten films that they ought to watch, ranked from least to most essential.

10 'Moulin Rouge!'

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Image via 20th Century Studios

Baz Luhrmann is nowadays more than well-known for his signature maximalist style, to the point that many people feel that his newer movies have become caricatures of themselves. It was Luhrmann's third film, however, that really defined his maximalist aesthetics: Moulin Rouge! a jukebox musical that closes off the unofficial Red Curtain trilogy, preceded by Strictly Ballroom and Romeo + Juliet.

Moulin Rouge! not only re-defined the jukebox musical subgenre, but also modernized musicals as a whole for the 21st century. Praised by academics as one of the greatest examples of 21st-century postmodern filmmaking, it's a movie whose impact and influence are hard to overstate. Whether they're fans of Luhrmann's niche style or not, cinephiles tend to agree that this is his best work.