With the rise to prominence of franchise entertainment and the recently emerging trend of legacy sequels, 21st century cinema has been inundated and largely defined by the success of movie sequels. The emergence of superhero sagas like the MCU has seen follow-up films reach their absolute zenith in the last 10–15 years, but it’s 2004 which boasts some of the best movie sequels this century has ever seen.

Five of the year’s top 10 highest grossing movies were hit sequels, including the three biggest performers at the worldwide box office. From action blockbusters to fantasy adventures, romantic dramas, and even an early Marvel classic, 2004 boasted a spectacular line-up of movies which sees it stand tall among the greatest ever years for cinematic sequels.

10 'The Bourne Supremacy'

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on Robert Ludlum’s novel, The Bourne Identity proved to be a hit with moviegoers when released in 2002. Straying from its source material, The Bourne Supremacy follows Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) as he tries to uncover more about his shady past with the CIA in the wake of a botched assassination attempt that resulted in his lover’s death.

Able to mix high-octane action thrills and a weighty political narrative with deft touch, the sequel excelled at giving audiences an exciting spectacle with a thematic punch. The success of the picture led to another acclaimed sequel in 2007 and a wider franchise being established, including Prime Video’s series Treadstone.

9 'Ocean’s Twelve'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After Ocean’s Eleven excelled as an exuberant, upbeat heist thriller laced with quick wit and a penchant for style, Ocean’s Twelve saw director Steven Soderbergh back with his band of miscreants for a whole new job. With the crew in a spot of bother as the spoils of their daring Las Vegas heist deplete, the thieves regather to hit another string of casinos, this time in Europe.

The sequel didn’t sit well with some fans and a number of critics noted a self-satisfied smugness throughout, which is a shame considering its boisterous narrative, A-list cast, and feel-good charm. It also features one of cinema’s most ambitious meta-gags in Tess (Julia Roberts) impersonating Julia Roberts as part of the con.

8 'The Chronicles of Riddick'

Image via Universal Pictures

As a follow-up to the surprise cult hit Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick was anything but a conventional sequel. Whereas its precursor excelled as a gritty and contained sci-fi thriller, The Chronicles of Riddick was more of an epic action spectacle as Riddick (Vin Diesel) is tasked with facing off against a domineering race of intergalactic zealots hellbent on destroying human life.

The stark tonal transition from its predecessor made this sequel a tough movie to digest upon release – as evidenced by its largely negative reviews – but it has garnered something of a cult fanbase over time. Part action-thriller, part blockbuster entertainment, and part space opera, it certainly had no lack of ambition.

7 'Meet the Fockers'

Image via Universal Pictures

While many sequels are defined by their Oscar-worthy brilliance or their immense box office success, many follow-ups simply aspire to double down on what made their predecessors so enjoyable. Playing with the awkwardness of family encounters, Meet the Fockers succeeded 2000’s comedy Meet the Parents as Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) introduces his carefree parents to his fiancé’s tightly-wound family.

Bringing Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand into the fold saw the already exceptional array of comedic talent ascend to a new level, with their ability to contrast with Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner a treat to watch. The comedy film didn’t quite manage to equal its hilarious predecessor but was still a fun comedic romp which became the seventh highest grossing movie of 2004.

6 '2046'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rising to prominence through the 1990s, Wong Kar-wai quickly amassed a cult following on account of his atmospheric, dream-like movies which offered compelling commentaries on modern romance. As a loose sequel to Days of Being Wild and In the Mood For Love, 2046 was a trademark example of the Hong Kong director at his absolute best.

It focuses on a womanizing science-fiction author as he engages in passionate affairs with intriguing women who inspire his book’s futuristic story world and its complicated characters. Meshing reality with imagination as the past, present, and future collide, 2046 delivers a visually sublime journey through love and loneliness that only Wong Kar-wai could present.

5 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2'

Image via Miramax Films

Stylish, violent, and joyfully referential, the Kill Bill movies are among the most celebrated action films of the 21st century. While vol. 1 holds the lion’s share of the series’ iconic moments, Kill Bill vol. 2 delivers on everything that made its predecessor so beloved while bringing a whole new array of charismatic characters to the fore.

Following the Bride (Uma Thurman) as she continues her quest for vengeance, it saw Thurman’s iconic heroine finally come face-to-face with her titular target. The story was originally conceived by Quentin Tarantino as one movie but, reluctant to make significant cuts, he instead decided to shoot it as two back-to-back films, making for one of the greatest pure action movie sequels ever made.

4 'Before Sunset'

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Quite possibly the most underrated sequel of all time, Before Sunset serves as Richard Linklater’s follow-up to his 1995 romantic hit Before Sunrise. It follows Jessie (Ethan Hawke) and Celine’s (Julie Delpy) rekindled romance when they meet in Paris nine years after they spent a life-changing, romantic night together.

Celebrated for its wit, depth, and maturity as well as its contemplations on love and the incredibly authentic chemistry between Hawke and Delpy, the film became a cherished cult classic adored by fans and critics alike. It’s not only one of 2004’s best movies, but arguably the greatest romantic sequel ever made.

3 'Shrek 2'

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Following the rampant success of 2001’s Shrek, a sequel was practically inevitable. To the delight of many, Shrek 2 saw no dip in quality as it continued its iconic predecessor’s skewering of fairy tale tropes to deliver a fun-filled fantasy adventure rife with laugh-out-loud moments, interesting narrative decisions, and a wonderful array of supporting characters.

With Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) to be married, the couple – and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) – make the trek to kingdom Far Far Away where all manner of scheming foes seek to tear them apart. The infectiously fun hit cemented Shrek as an icon of animation while also becoming the highest grossing movie of the year.

2 'Spider-Man 2'

Image via Sony

2004 was a time when getting one superhero movie to strike a chord with audiences was an uphill battle, let alone to get a sequel to experience some form of success. While X-2 showed some more positive signs for the future of superhero entertainment, Spider-Man 2 was inarguably the film where mainstream audiences first took ongoing cinematic superhero stories seriously.

The sequel follows Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he battles a litany of personal issues, including the loss of his powers, while confronting a cyborg scientist desperate to recreate a dangerous experiment. Grounded by its compelling villain and a focus on emotional stakes, it saw superhero cinema rise to new heights and still stands as one of the most respected movies of the genre to this day.

1 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

Image via Warner Bros.

Following on from two truly wondrous installments to kick-start the success of the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was able to steer the series in a darker direction while still giving audiences the chance to revel in the fantasy world’s buoyant charm and inviting sense of adventure.

The film follows Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in his third year at Hogwarts as a dangerous wizard escapes from Azkaban prison, supposedly with plans to kill Harry. Imbued a sense of lurking danger and making use of a captivating, time-bending narrative, the film is widely regarded to be the best in the franchise and was the second highest grossing movie of the year.

KEEP READING: 10 Planned Sequels That Ultimately Got Canceled