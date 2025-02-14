2004 was a good year for cinema, delivering a diverse array of films that left a lasting cultural impact. Its gems range from deeply introspective dramas to high-energy action thrillers. Directors like Michel Gondry, Quentin Tarantino, and Richard Linklater experimented with narrative structure and emotional depth, while mainstream filmmakers like Sam Raimi and Brad Bird elevated genre filmmaking with heart and intelligence.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the essential movies from 2004, running the gamut from revenge-o-matics to character studies. They all hold up more than two decades later, whether through emotional resonance, innovative storytelling, or sheer cinematic craftsmanship.

10 'Sideways' (2004)

Directed by Alexander Payne

Image Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

"I'm not drinking any f***ing Merlot!" One of Alexander Payne's most beautifully bittersweet projects, Sideways centers on Miles (Paul Giamatti), a struggling writer and wine aficionado, who takes his best friend Jack (Thomas Haden Church) on a weeklong trip through California's wine country before Jack's wedding. Both have their own problems, hopes, and regrets, responding to midlife crises in different ways.

Sideways nicely balances comedy and melancholy, and all of the jokes and gags, even the slapstick, feel earned, emerging organically from the characters. The movie also takes a refreshingly kind approach rather than a satirical one. The characters' flaws aren't ridiculed but observed with empathy. The script is nuanced and fundamentally hopeful, rightly winning that year's Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Giamatti and Church rise to the occasion with committed, charming performances (this was a breakout role for the former), as do Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh.