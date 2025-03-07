2005 truly was an interesting year to be a movie fan. The halfway mark of the 2000s proved to have a significant impact on cinema, delivering audiences trailblazers and modern classics that have come to define the remainder of the decade. From comedies and action blockbusters to Best Picture-worthy masterpieces, this was the year theaters were full of wonders.

The ten below are some of the most essential movies of 2005, whether they were the biggest movies of the year, or the most acclaimed, or the most iconic. These films are simply a must-watch and represent the best this incredible year offers. They're thrilling and memorable and sure to leave viewers entertained and joyed after seeing them. Kick back, unwind, and prepare for the excitement.

10 'Sin City' (2005)

Directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez

Image via Miramax Films

First is Sin City, the neo-noir crime action anthology film directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez. Based on Miller's popular comic series of the same name, it's a dark, gory, and bulllet-soaked thrill ride full of incredible visuals and unique storytelling. It tells several non-chronological stories of cops, criminals, and ex-cons on the crime-ridden streets of Basin City.

Everything comes together here to make a truly unforgettable viewing experience. Sin City has some of the direction, writing, and performances of the year, and the visuals look flawless and look like they easily could have been done today. It's elevated by an impressive ensemble, including Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Clive Owen, and Rosario Dawson, who each add to this film's entertainment value. It's one of the best crime movies of the decade and is always fun to come back to.