There are countless great movies every year that win awards or a place in the hearts of fans. However, a handful of movies exist out of the massive collection that people can consider essential. Each year, these essential films define that time's culture, landscape, philosophy, and entertainment, making it interesting to look back at what was popular and critical.

2007 was an eventful year, but this list doesn't focus on tragedies, politics, or technological advancements; it focuses on the movies that shaped the year. From Zodiac to Spider-Man 3, 2007 was home to some memorable movies. However, this list ranks the most essential movies from that year based on iconicity, influence, cultural significance, popularity, critical acclaim, fan opinion, and how it defined 2007.

10 'Juno' (2007)

Directed by Jason Reitman

No year is without a controversial film, and Juno is arguably at the top of the list despite its critical acclaim. The movie deals with the sensitive topic of teen-pregnancy and abortion, a taboo subject back in the day. After the titular character gets pregnant, she decides to have the baby and put it up for adoption. However, the boyfriend's feelings complicate the matter, making this ordeal more stressful.

While the film hasn't aged perfectly, it was a big deal in 2007 and, therefore, earns a spot on this list. This heavy topic was lightened by the coming-of-age nature and important message, creating an essential movie that helped break the stigma of abortion. While Juno is still controversial, the movie defined 2007, earned multiple Oscar nominations and won the award for Best Original Screenplay.