The 2000s were a great decade for cinema, but as is the case in any decade, there were some years that clearly stood out above the others. One in particular can be considered one of the most pivotal years in the history of 21st-century cinema, and that's 2008. This year saw the release of many exceptional films, from legendary arthouse fare to a particular film that ignited the biggest movie franchise in history.

However, the most essential movies of 2008 aren't necessarily the best. Instead, they're the ones that left the biggest impact on their genre or on the industry as a whole; the ones that most effectively reflect the sociopolitical context that they were made in and have the most thought-provoking commentary on the world we live in today; the movies that everyone interested in modern cinema must watch, not just because they're great, but because they represent what 2008 cinema was all about.

10 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Pathé Distribution

2008's winner of the Best Picture Academy Award, Slumdog Millionaire is a coming-of-age drama inspired by Bollywood classics. Directed by the British cult filmmaker Danny Boyle, it may not be the best film of 2008, as its "poverty porn"-like portrayal of India has been amply criticized over the years, but as the year's Best Picture recipient, it's undoubtedly an essential watch.

Then again, despite its shortcomings, Slumdog Millionaire has a lot to offer. It has a charming tone, an uplifting story, a delightful Dev Patel in one of his best roles, and some exceptional fast-paced editing. One can always get a good idea of what a year's movies looked like by examining how the Academy's tastes were reflected in that year's nominees and winners.