2008 was a fairly significant year at the movies. Major milestones in superhero cinema hit theaters along with heavy hitters from Pixar and other major franchises. There were plenty of essential films from 2008 that made box office or awards history in one way or another, but a number of movies were overlooked and didn't make it onto any best-of retrospective lists.

Some of these underappreciated efforts are films that may have gotten good reviews but were crowded out of the conversation by more prominent films. Meanwhile, others didn't get the respect they truly deserved, whether because audiences didn't understand them or because hindsight was necessary to fully appreciate them. However, whenever one remembers the films of this landmark year for cinema, one shouldn't ignore these underrated movies that made 2008 so memorable.

10 'Quantum of Solace (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Quantum of Solace is often considered one of the most disappointing sequels thanks to the fact that it followed up Casino Royale, objectively one of the best Bond movies ever made and an important movie in the spy genre. This stripped-down, bare-bones action movie was absolutely not what audiences or critics wanted after watching cinema's favorite spy get rebooted in such stylish and entertaining fashion, and even over a decade and a half later, Quantum of Solace often gets mentioned as a lesser Bond. That's honestly an unfair assessment of a movie that, at the very least, was doing something interesting with the formula. Acting as a direct sequel, it picks up mere moments after the end of Casino Royale and sees Daniel Craig as a cold, careless killing machine hunting down those responsible for the death of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green).

It's James Bond a la Death Wish, and that is something that everyone should get on board with. The shaky-cam action may be a product of its time, and the villains may not appeal to anyone who prefers their Bond films to be exaggerated or colorful, but there is something very satisfying about how ruthless Bond is here, and for the simple sake of variety, it's kind of refreshing that the movie is making some bold choices. Bond is a character that has come in a variety of flavors, and while this one might not be to every fan's taste, it certainly doesn't deserve the hate it's gotten.