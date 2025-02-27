2009 was an interesting year, culturally speaking. Barack Obama had entered the White House, Taylor Swift and Kanye West were in a (very minor) feud, the American economy was still overcoming a recession, and the biggest epidemic was the swine flu. Basically, it was a year whose biggest issues would get their lunch absolutely eaten if they met the issues from today. On the big screen though (Netflix had only barely begun to stream its content), movies were still making big bucks. Massive franchises like Harry Potter and Twilight were still in full swing while new (blue) ones were just beginning.

2009 also marked the first year for films where the Academy Awards would recognize an expanded list of ten films for Best Picture, as a result of the widely criticized snub of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight from 2008. This meant for the first time there was a real chance that several of the big popular blockbusters could rub shoulders with the more refined "Oscar-worthy" fare. The essential releases of the year are a good cross-section of this dichotomy between populist crowd-pleasers and more critical darlings. These ten films are those that defined the year 2009.

10 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

Despite the arguments that Avatar isn't as good as some people remember or that, in terms of popular blockusters, it hasn't left much of a cultural footprint, the film still had little trouble becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Those arguments also didn't stop the over-a-decade later sequel from grossing over two billion dollars and becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time. All of that makes it abundantly clear that either audiences have a major fetish for blue aliens with cat tails or that James Cameron knows how to sell spectacle.

The plot of Avatar, which is a sci-fi mash-up of the environmentally friendly FernGully and Pocahontas, is almost completely immaterial to the genuine awe and majesty that Cameron and the effects wizards at Weta have been able to conjure up to give audiences a truly epic adventure. Sam Worthington's jarhead Jake Sully is far from Cameron's most compelling protagonist (he's the white savior of blue people), but the immaculate world-building and grand scale of everything on screen simply dwarfs the less-than-stellar characterizations and paper-thin plotlines. When a movie's MacGuffin can literally be called unobtanium and still make billions of dollars, it just goes to show that nobody can top the king.