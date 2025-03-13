While it is not different from any other year, the beginning of a new decade has a distinct air about it; 2010, in particular, was fascinating. Despite everything that happened then, it also provided viewers with a slew of new and unforgettable films, including the massive franchise, Despicable Me. However, among the many great films, there exists a handful of essential movies that fans must watch from the year.

2010 had countless classics, original movies, and sequels, but picking between the critical films of the year can be challenging. This is why this list will rank the ten most essential films of 2010 based on iconicity, influence, cultural significance, popularity, critical acclaim, fan opinion, and how they defined 2010. With so many excellent movies, these ten stick out as the best and most essential picks of the year.

10 'The Fighter' (2010)

Directed by David O. Russell

Boxing movies are some of the most critically acclaimed sports titles in movie history, and 2010 delivered yet another classic for the legendary genre. The Fighter is a biographical sports drama, telling the life of professional boxer Micky Ward, played by Mark Wahlberg, and his brother Dicky Eklund, played by Christian Bale. Through the highs and lows, this boxing family learns what's important.

While this film is set before 2010, it is still a product of its time, highlighting the age where Ward fought through modern filmmaking techniques. However, The Fighter earns a spot on this list purely because of how good of a film it was, with critical acclaim and fan love. Amy Adams and Bale were excellent in the movie, which is known for its brilliant performances.