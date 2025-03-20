The year 2010 delivered plenty of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films like Inception and The Social Network. But as always, some gems slipped through the cracks. Whether overshadowed by bigger releases or just simply underseen by the right audiences, many great films didn’t get the attention they deserved. Looking back, it’s clear that these films deserve a second chance from audiences who may have missed them the first time around.

From gripping thrillers and historical epics to innovative sci-fi and action-packed adventures, these movies offered unique storytelling, strong performances, and memorable moments that should have made them more widely appreciated. Some of them, like Let Me In and Monsters, have launched successful careers, while others, such as The Way Back and Centurion, have been nearly forgotten despite their impressive production. From Hollywood to international cinema, let's take a look at some of the underrated films of 2010.

10 'The Book of Eli' (2010)

Directed by The Hughes Brothers

In The Book of Eli, a lone traveler named Eli (Denzel Washington) walks across the barren, post-apocalyptic wasteland with a singular mission: to protect a mysterious book that holds the key to humanity’s survival. As he makes his way west, he encounters ruthless gangs and a power-hungry warlord, Carnegie (Gary Oldman), who seeks the book for his gain. Along the way, Eli forms an alliance with Solara (Mila Kunis), a young woman who begins to understand the significance of his quest.

As an original sci-fi film, The Book of Eli was unfairly dumped in the barren wasteland of January releases despite its star power that includes a two-time Oscar winner in the lead. Critics dismissed it as just another bleak, action-heavy post-apocalyptic film that doesn't explore its themes deeper, including its central one about faith. Nevertheless, the film's action scenes are expertly choreographed, and Denzel Washington gives a compelling performance. Eli is one of the rare Washington roles in the sci-fi genre after Deja Vu and Virtuosity, making it one of the actor's most memorable characters. The Book of Eli elevates itself with a third act reveal that recontextualizes everything that came before it. Today, the Hughes Brothers film remains an underrated gem that deserves more appreciation.