It goes without saying that Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the best and most influential films of all-time. It’s rare that a film that’s over five decades old can still provoke the same level of discussion and analysis. The film broke barriers with its game changing depiction of space travel, and featured landmark special effects that predated both the actual moon landing and the renewed popularity of space movies with Star Wars in 1977. Hal-9000 remains one of the most chilling villains in film history.

One of the greatest things about 2001: A Space Odyssey is its ambiguity. The secrets of the Stargate, the characters’ fate, and what the Monolith represents are shrouded in mystery, and as a result film fans continue to analyze the text to this day. Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke was notoriously secretive when discussing the film in subsequent interviews; it's up to viewers to interpret it for themselves.

The thought of a sequel to 2001 seemed unthinkable. Not only is it nearly impossible to match the first film’s legacy, but any continuation could destroy that beautiful mystery that had been so meticulously staged. Kubrick famously pleaded with MGM not to move forward with a follow-up, and only reluctantly accepted the reality when Peter Hyams was hired to direct. In 1984, 2010: The Year We Make Contact continued the chronology of the first film, picking up nine years after the Discovery One vessel went missing.

Against all odds, Hyams managed to create a respectful sequel. It’s impossible to call 2010 worthy of 2001, but that’s a criticism that you could throw at virtually any movie. 2010 doesn’t attempt to “solve” the first film, and the two are actually very distinct in what they’re attempting to do. Rather than tell a grand epic about the development of mankind and the birth of consciousness, 2010 is a space adventure that presented a hopeful message about peace beyond the stars. The depiction of space travel that was prophetic in 1968 felt optimistic in 1984; NASA was facing a turning point in real life, and 2010 had a positive depiction of astronauts and their mission.

2010 follows the American scientist Heywood Floyd (Roy Scheider), who is assigned to join a Soviet mission to find the Discovery before it crashes into Jupiter’s moon. The United States space program isn’t entirely sure what went wrong with the first flight, but it’s suspected that HAL-9000 either went rogue or failed mid-flight. Floyd is joined by the Discovery’s architect Walter Curnow (John Lithgow) and HAL’s designer Dr. Chandra (Bob Balaban), and they reluctantly agree to make peace with the Russians when it becomes clear that any American mission won’t be able to reach Discovery in time.

While the search for Discovery utilizes the events of 2001 to launch the story, the rest of 2010 doesn’t focus on bridging the gap or continuing many of the same events. New footage of 2001’s main character Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) speaking to his widowed wife Betty Fernandez (Mary Jo Deschanel) serves an expositional purpose more than anything, and it actually helps forge an emotional connection with Bowman by establishing what his life on Earth was like. 2001 is a masterpiece in nearly every way, but it’s not a particularly warm film. 2010 had really empathy for the characters as they considered how their monumental decisions will affect the future of space travel.

Rather than focusing on nostalgic teases, 2010 deconstructs how each of these background players are impacted by 2001’s events. Introducing HAL’s creator doesn’t explain his actions, as Chandra is just as confused about HAL’s intentions as everyone else. He presents an interesting question; what do you do when your creation has surpassed you? Balaban peels back the mind of an idiosyncratic developer who literally talks to computers all day without relying on idiosyncrasies. It’s a surprisingly compelling portrayal of the minutia of programming, and early scenes with Chandra communicating with other missions show how distinct HAL was than his original vision.

The real heart of the film is Scheider’s performance as Floyd. Floyd asks the same question that Kubrick did when he heard about the sequel: why tempt fate? Floyd is skeptical about searching for Discovery when it’s clear that there’s something larger at play, and he’s skeptical about the Soviet Union’s intentions. However, he’s far too curious and empathetic to give up on the ship for good. Floyd is remarkably open in his interactions with the Russians; in 1984, the coexistence of the two competing space programs seemed unthinkable.

It was a unique time for 2001 to set its events. The amazing technological achievements in 2001 were unlike anything viewers had ever seen before in 1968, but 2010 is set within a scary parallel to the Cold War era itself. 2001 didn’t need to flash back to the events on Earth because it was entirely focused on the existential. The homebound scenes in 2010 increase the tension by grounding the story in events the audience could recognize. As Floyd and his team desperately search for clues on Discovery’s wearababout, the Soviet Union and United States edge closer towards war.

This concept of space travel as a uniting force connects to Bowman’s role in the story. It’s discovered that prior to his disappearance, Bowman had HAL transmit a message promoting world peace that is picked up by the crew. Again, it doesn’t associate this message with HAL specifically, but it gives insight into what Bowman may have done had the Discovery mission gone as planned. However, the film does pay tribute to the first film’s more ambiguous qualities in its final moments. A gorgeous ending sequence in which the monolight transforms Jupiter into a new star retains the existentialism of 2001, and manages to provoke an interesting debate of its own.

Peter Hyams is an interesting filmmaker. He’s best known for schlocky genre fare like Capricorn One, Outland, Sudden Death, and Timecop, but 2010 is a more slowly paced film than his previous work. Hyams was working within an established genre, and his focus on the world building surrounding tech helped give 2010 some sleek visuals. The film’s beautiful design still managed to stand out amidst the plethora of science fiction films in the 1980s. It earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Art Direction, Best Sound, and Best Makeup.

The 1980s were dominated by the rise of the blockbuster era that had begun in the late ‘70s with Jaws and Star Wars, and the days of thought-provoking sci-fi closer to 2001 were a distant memory. 2010 brought back an arthouse quality that was sorely missing. There’s no inherent reason to make a sequel to 2001, but that film that does exist is worth another look from skeptics.

