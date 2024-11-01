The 2010s brought about a seismic shift in the television landscape, with the rise of big-budget series and the early domination of streaming giants changing TV forever. Gone were the low-budget sitcoms and dramas that held court in workplace conversations, and in came the Hollywood-esque blockbuster series that rivaled some of cinema's very best.

While the world was finding its feet with the brand-new look of cinema's little screen sibling, a selection of iconic dramas was paving the way for what's to come, looking back on the television that came before them and promising to upgrade it for a modern audience. From an immersive fantasy world to a modern-day detective twist and, of course, everyone's favorite meth maker, the 2010s have arguably been the best decade for television drama of all time. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the 10 best TV dramas of the 2010s, ranked.

10 'Atlanta' (2016-2022)

Created by Donald Glover

One of the decade's most underrated series, Donald Glover's Atlanta follows Bryan Tyree Henry's Alfred Miles, a burgeoning hip-hop artist who looks to balance his life with a mic and his life on the streets. However, Miles won't take this trip alone, supported by his manager, cousin, and confidant, Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover).

The beauty of modern television is the intent to tell a variety of stories from a diverse range of cultures. Atlanta is a gorgeous slice of life from the streets of its titular city, taking themes associated with the coming-of-age genre and evolving them to incorporate the harsher realities of being poor and Black in modern America. A winner of seven Primetime Emmys, Atlanta doesn't miss a single beat.

9 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss

Everyone's favorite deer stalker-wearing detective was due for a modern-day upgrade as the 2010s began, with Mark Gatiss and former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat taking charge. In this adaptation, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, resides in present-day London working as a genius consulting detective and living as a "high-functioning sociopath." Alongside Martin Freeman's John Watson, the two solve the improbable... as long as Sherlock finds it interesting enough.

At its worst, Sherlock was a disappointing mess that even poked fun at its own fans. At its best, Sherlock was some of the most innovative and breathtaking television of all time. Perhaps the greatest adaptation of Conan Doyle's original stories when at its peak, Sherlock is a wonderful amalgamation of the genius of Moffat's intricate storytelling and a set of characters engrained within British culture. Always ready to pull the rug from beneath audiences' feet, Sherlock became a worldwide phenomenon that still draws millions of viewers to this day.

8 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

If the likes of The Simpsons taught the world that animation had the capacity to dive into serious topics, BoJack Horseman perfected it. The series follows the titular BoJack (Will Arnett), who was once the face of a beloved 80s and 90s sitcom, "Horsin' Around." However, as time has faded, so has BoJack's stardom, with the former celebrity now a washed-up nobody living in a Hollywood that outgrew him.

To be able to balance being both hilarious and poignant is the sort of aim that many of the great live-action dramas strive for. So for an animation led by a talking horse to touch on the most human of feelings—from pride to guilt—whilst also being darkly comic is nothing short of remarkable. One of Netflix's best shows, the series ducks and weaves between adult humor and emotional drama, never failing to land a punch when it wants its voice to be heard the loudest.

7 'The Leftovers' (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta

Fantasy and mystery shows always aim to craft the next great unique premise. However, very few in the 2010s can come close to The Leftovers, which poses the simple yet oh-so-effective question of what would happen if the world suddenly lost 2% of its population? With a small New York community seeking answers, just how far will this mystery take them?

From an iconic soundtrack to an incredible set of ensemble performances, The Leftovers ticks every box. Somehow, across three seasons, the series only picked up one Primetime Emmy nomination, something the organization will likely look back on and squirm. From "International Assassin" to the Season 1 finale, "The Prodigal Son Returns," The Leftovers never drops the ball on the way to a fascinating finale.

6 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Created by Kurt Sutter

The role that placed Charlie Hunnam on the map, Sons of Anarchy stars the Brit as Jax, the VP of the titular motorcycle club that lives a life poised between the legal and the criminal. Intent on evolving the club for the future, Jax must fight with Clay (Ron Perlman), the club's president, who just so happens to also be Jax's stepfather.

There's one flawed group that Sons of Anarchy falls into, and that's the group of shows that become unbearably bingeable. If possible, it's advised to take time when watching this series, as it can be devilishly easy to burn through each gripping episode. From Hunnam's star-making performance to a breathless penchant for action, Sons of Anarchy is a must-see.

5 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Mad Men could be arguably categorized as a noughties series or one from the 2010s, but, with its single episode peak coming in September 2010's "The Suitcase," it more than earns its stop on this list. Mad Men is set in the 1960s at one of New York's most prestigious ad agencies and follows the life of Jon Hamm's Don Draper, one of the company's best executives.

An artistic, pitch-perfect analysis of a bygone era in business, Mad Men never shies from drawing parallels with the misogyny of its day and that of today. From greed to power and sex to gender, there's no topic out of the question for Mad Men, and it never explores any of these without the utmost dedication to the central drama. Hamm is a delight, with Elisabeth Moss dazzling in her breakout role as Peggy. A winner of 16 Primetime Emmys, Mad Men more than deserves its place on this list.

4 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

Following the iconic Breaking Bad seems like an impossible task, but, for many fans of the franchise, Better Call Saul is superior to its predecessor. The series follows the titular Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), also known as Jimmy McGill, the small-time attorney who will one day evolve into the corrupt lawyer of one Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

A tragic tale supported by the very best of the crime genre, Better Call Saul can proudly boast a 98% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. When it was first announced that a Breaking Bad spinoff would be on its way, expectations were already high thanks to Saul Goodman's unmissable presence in the original series. However, no one could've quite expected just how far this show would push itself, achieving highs that some would see as the very best of modern television.

3 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

At its peak, there was nothing more exhilarating than Game of Thrones. Based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones follows nine families, each intent on gaining control of Westeros. However, fear strikes at the heart of the land when an ancient evil threatens to rise again.

It's almost impossible to quite summarize Game of Thrones, such is the expanse of this immersive fantasy series. Never before on television had such feats been explored, with this show pushing boundaries further than ever before and giving television a new reputation as a genuine rival to Hollywood. Final season aside, this vast epic rightfully earned countless praise during its run, highlighted by a mammoth 59 Primetime Emmy wins.

2 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin

To earn any sort of major accolade is certainly worthy of merit, but to win two Primetime Emmys per episode at a total of 10 for just 5 installments is nothing short of incredible. The story, set in April 1986, follows the devastating nuclear disaster in Ukraine's titular power station and the days, weeks, and months that followed.

Prepare tissues in time for Chernobyl, as there simply won't be a dry eye in the house. To take a real-life disaster and do it exact justice is nigh on impossible, but HBO's devastating Chernobyl has perhaps come the closest in modern television. From the sensitive yet unflinching way it deals with the event itself to the intricate, emotional dive into the gutwrenchingly relatable way lives were affected afterward, there really is nothing else quite like Chernobyl.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Created by Vince Gilligan

Simply put, Breaking Bad changed television forever. The story of Bryan Cranston's terminally ill Walter White, a chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, evolving into a drug lord on the mission of making funds to support his family after he dies proved unmissable. Alongside former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the pair's meth business spirals out of control as the transformation of man into madness unfolds before viewers' very eyes.

With 16 Primetime Emmys to its name, it's difficult to argue against Breaking Bad being the very best drama of the 2010s. From its very first enticing episode, this freight train powers toward a masterful finale, picking up an array of iconic characters along the way. However, it is Cranston's career-defining performance as Walter White that stands as, not just the best in the series, but perhaps the best to ever grace the small screen.