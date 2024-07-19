DreamWorks Animation is the film studio behind some of the greatest animated success stories of the last two decades. Owned by Universal Pictures, they are responsible for some of the film industry's most visually groundbreaking, emotionally gripping depictions to date, but they're also responsible for some of the most underrated classics of the genre as well.

While the 2000s arguably has a few of the more notable additions to their ever-expanding filmography, the 2010s are home to some remarkable originals of their own, most notably, the How to Train Your Dragon (HTTYD) series, which has been dubbed one of the greatest trilogies of all time by fans and critics alike. But HTTYD isn't the only iconic release from DreamWorks in those ten years. Between 2010 and 2019, they continued to release newer, bigger, and better feature-length animations that had audiences hooked from the get-go, and thanks to their ongoing success, they are some of the most rewatchable animations to date, each uniquely memorable in their own ways.

10 'Puss in Boots' (2011)

Directed by Chris Miller

Image via DreamWorks Animation

The Shrek films hold a special place in the hearts of millions across the globe for too many reasons to list. They're not only an incredibly nostalgic trip down memory lane, but are one of the most quotable and referenced animated film series of all time. So when a new adventure with one of the franchise's most notable characters got his own spin-off, it's not surprising that people flocked to see it.

Puss in Boots hit cinemas worldwide in October 2011, becoming the tenth highest-grossing DreamWorks feature ever released. Focusing on the titular cat in one of Antonio Banderas' most notable roles, the iconic spin-off became just as beloved as its original counterpart. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, and its success garnered the creation of a spin-off series as well as an acclaimed feature-length animated sequel in 2022, and they're both just as fun to watch as each other.

9 'Trolls' (2016)

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Trolls splashed onto cinema screens almost a decade ago and became one of DreamWorks' most bright and colorful releases to date. Although not one of their most financially successful, it's a movie that can bring a smile to anyone's face no matter how many times they may have seen it.

Thanks to its upbeat undertone and incredibly catchy soundtrack, Trolls became a memorable addition to DreamWorks' numerous franchises and one that will remain so despite not being as popular as others. Following Poppy and Branch as they set out to save their community, it becomes a journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and, of course, fantastic music with the voice talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake leading the way.

8 'The Croods' (2013)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco

Image via DreamWorks Animation

With the voice talents of Ryan Renolds, Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, and many more, the eleven-year-old animated adventure The Croods came as a welcome surprise for audiences. Upon release, the film was praised for its world-building capabilities and exploration of cave people's lives in a captivatingly colorful story.

Full of heart and humor, this underrated movie deserved more love than it received, as, despite critical and commercial praise, Frozen unfortunately overshadowed it by a mile. In recent years, the franchise has expanded with a further feature, TV series, and even video games, and it has only helped to give it the chance it deserved to become one of DreamWorks' best and brightest.

7 'Mr. Peabody & Sherman' (2014)

Directed by Rob Minkoff

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Surprisingly mature and with a deeper meaning than originally meets the eye, 2014's Mr. Peabody and Sherman is an adorably depicted story of love and family while also incorporating aspects of comedy, lightheartedness, and even time travel. Yet, despite a somewhat convoluted plot, it works incredibly well.

The receiver of multiple award nominations, this family fun movie may not have won anything significant, but it was more than worthy and with all the potential of doing so. Based on characters from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends, this new spin on the beloved 1960s original introduction became an easy go-to for a silly yet charming animated adventure film to watch with the whole family, regardless of its status as a box office failure.

6 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jack Black's tubby black-and-white panda persona has been winning over audiences since the beginning of this ongoing franchise in 2008. Po the Panda has become one of this actor's most notable voice performances and arguably his most notable animated portrayal to date, alongside his incredibly memorable performance as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year.

But Po has always had a special place in the hearts of Jack Black and animated fans alike. Over a span of sixteen years, he's become one of DreamWorks and the animation genre as a whole's most lovable yet surprisingly underrated characters. But when the third installment was upon fans in 2016, the love audiences had for the Kung Fu Panda character and his previous movies came flooding back to the surface. Kung Fu Panda 3 continued the world-building of its two predecessors and further expanded on why this franchise has become so loved among its viewers.

5 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012)

Directed by Eric Darnell, Conrad Vernon, and Tom McGrath

Image via DreamWorks Animation

For nostalgic reasons, the first Madagascar film will always possess the pull of a trip down memory lane for a rewatch. It's just become too much of a somewhat cheesy 2000s classic for adults who grew up with it not to want to return to it every once in a while. But while this may be where hundreds of hearts' loyalties lie, the third installment of what's become a multi-media franchise will remain the most rewatchable to many others.

Europe's Most Wanted combines everything that fans loved about the first two films with the introduction of amusing new characters, a brilliant soundtrack, and some of the trilogy's most bright and colorful sequences, and it's visually stunning to see on screen every time. Following the group of anthropomorphic animals as their new story takes them to Europe, the third and final installment in the original trio was an entertaining culmination of a cherished yet underappreciated trilogy. More than a decade after its release, Europe's Most Wanted is still the most highly praised by critics.

4 'Megamind' (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath

Image via Peacock

A superhero movie, animated adventure, family film, and underrated gem all in one, this classic 2010 feature has become one of the most beloved films movies the 2010s, having steadily grown in popularity throughout the years since its release.

Megamind begins with a narrative introduction to the events that led up to where the movie takes place before taking its viewers on a fun, goofy, chaotic adventure with the titular character, his fishy minion, a love interest, and the occasional cheeky subtle adult joke. It's full of humor and is a more than capable contender for many rewatches, especially for those who can appreciate its endless memes.

3 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Image via DreamWorks

The most financially successful film of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy came with the release of the second installment in 2014. Releasing four years after the first movie and set five years after its events, How to Train Your Dragon 2 embarks on yet another fantastic tale with jaw-dropping animation, a phenomenal screenplay, and a perfect continuation of world-building for the island of Berk and its residents.

While the first film in the trilogy gave audiences a glimpse into the heavy emotional weight these movies were willing to throw at their viewers, the second amplified that by ten. Despite the heartache, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a film considered close to perfect for many reasons. Not only are its world-building capabilities top-notch, but it keeps its audiences effortlessly hooked from start to finish with brilliant characters and storytelling at its finest, making for an enthralling watch every time.