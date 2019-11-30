13 Great 2010s Horror Movies You Might Have Missed

0

The great thing about being a horror fan is that horror is always in season. As one of the industry’s longest reliable low-budget moneymakers, horror business is always booming, which means there are exciting new genre films to watch almost every week of the year — especially in the last decade since digital technology made low-budget filmmaking more accessible than ever. The downside? That means you’re probably missing a lot of good stuff just because so much of it flies under the radar.

With that in mind, I took a look back at the last decade and picked ten of my favorite horror movies that didn’t quite get the love they deserved from audiences. Since the horror genre is so robust and there are countless gems that didn’t make it at the box office — or heck, didn’t even get a proper theatrical release — I’ve limited this list to movies that have roughly 30K or fewer votes on IMDB. Yes, it’s a somewhat arbitrary metric, but it sure did help me cut down a list that was growing rampantly out of control.

I also tried to space the picks out through some subgenre; we’ve got uproarious horror comedies and bleak genre fuel alike, psychological horror, zombies, sci-fi, a slasher-riff or two, and some movies that just straight up defy genre labels. But most importantly, I just picked the movies I love that I wished more people had seen.

As I said before, there's a whole lot of horror, so this definitely isn't a comprehensive list