The factors that make a film essential viewing certainly include its quality and reputation. But, for a film to truly represent its time and place, and mark itself as required viewing for film lovers, it has to possess a little extra something. For some films, like Mad Max: Fury Road, that extra something is the film's status as one of the greatest and most incomparable pieces of action filmmaking, period.

But alternatively, other outings like The Hunt and Call Me by Your Name offer something different in the way of necessity and importance. These smaller films may not have redefined their genres, but the mark they left either defined a significant portion of cinema's future, or encapsulated something unique and timely about the human condition. While they differ wildly, these films of the 2010s are all absolutely and uniquely essential.

10 'Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Washed up actor Riggan Thomas (Michael Keaton) has been unable to surpass or equal the success he had in the late 80s when he starred in a trilogy of superhero films as the titular Birdman. Desperate to leave his superhero reputation behind, Riggan seeks credibility and recognition by writing, directing and starring in a Broadway adaptation of a short story by Raymond Carver.

While the film itself may not be remembered as iconic or essential by all those who viewed it, the impact Birdman had on cinematic trends is still being felt today. The broad strokes of the plot very closely mirrored the real life career of Michael Keaton, who, at the time, was mostly remembered for playing Batman in Batman and Batman Returns. The film Birdman functioned much like Riggan's Carver adaptation for Keaton, whose career picked up after the film and led to starring roles in films like Spotlight. The meta nature of the film, and the surrounding emphasis on the 'comeback' arc started a trend which has since been taken even further by films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which has Nicolas Cage play himself.

9 'The Hunt' (2012)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Lucas (Mads Mikkelsen) is a respected and beloved member of his tight-knit community in rural Denmark. He is particularly adored by the town's children, who he nurtures through his work at the local kindergarten. However, his good standing and glowing reputation begin to crumble when he is accused of a crime. Unsure of his guilt or innocence, the small town is tense and divided.

The ever loosening distinction between fact and fiction are brought to bear in The Hunt. The Danish film touches upon the irrelevance of truth, the proliferation of gossip and the power of rumor, and explores how these factors play out when thrust upon a person. As morality and logic crash into each with growing frequency, complex and adult films like The Hunt become more essential everyday. Although the film starts more conversations than it resolves, its desire to leave its audience guessing, questioning and arguing is its most impressive feature.

8 'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) spends the summer of 1983 in rural Northern Italy, where his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) works as an archaeologist. During this time, Elio's father invites 24-year-old archaeological graduate student, Oliver (Armie Hammer) to stay with the family. Living and spending their days together, Oliver and Elio become close, and their chemistry ultimately develops into something romantic.

Call Me by Your Name was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2018, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for Chalamet. It wasn't the first time a queer love story had received Academy attention, with Moonlight winning Best Picture just a year earlier. But, the impact that Call Me by Your Name has had on cinema continues to reverberate. In addition to launching Chalamet as the official 'it-boy' of the 2020s, the widespread success of the film launched director Luca Guadagnino into the mainstream. But, the director's success hasn't hindered his artistic credibility. Guadagnino, who is openly gay, continues to create engaging and singular stories of romance and tension. His 2024 film Challengers is likely to receive several Oscar nominations in the coming days, and his most recent feature Queer has received rave reviews for the performance of its lead, Daniel Craig.