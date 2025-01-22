CGI has been around for decades but it's only really in the last few years that it's become consistently convincing. Even then, it generally requires a ton of money and meticulous effort to look believable and immersive. While the technique seems to offer a quick fix for many filmmakers, it's usually a poisoned chalice, just as likely to butcher a movie as improve it.

As a result, there are plenty of movies out there with atrocious CGI. Even in the 2010s, when CGI technology was fairly advanced and well-established, movies continued to produce nightmare fuel and slop with it. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most egregious offenders. From horror remakes to ambitious superhero sagas, these films span various genres but are united by their visual incompetence. In some cases, shoddy graphics undermined the whole movie.

10 'Mama' (2013)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

"A ghost is an emotion bent out of shape, condemned to repeat itself time and time again." This one tells the eerie tale of two young sisters, Victoria (Megan Charpentier) and Lilly (Isabelle Nélisse), who are abandoned in a forest cabin and cared for by a supernatural entity they call "Mama", which later follows them to their new home. It's a decent movie anchored by believable performances, but the CGI of the titular monster is a complete mess. It looks like something out of a B-tier video game.

Mama's cheap appearance undercuts much of the tension, making one wonder why director Andy Muschietti opted to show it on-screen for so long. The creature's shrieks and roars are also pretty lame, like something out of a bargain bin of stock sound effects. Given the $15m budget, Mama should have been way scarier. Still, the movie was a massive hit, bringing in a whopping $148m.

9 'The Thing' (2011)

Directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

"It's not dead yet." This soulless prequel/remake of John Carpenter's 1982 classic totally abandons the practical spirit of the original, leaning into bland CGI rather than puppetry and animatronics. Needless to say, this approach did not go down well with fans. Story-wise, Mary Elizabeth Winstead leads the cast as paleontologist Kate Lloyd, who joins a Norwegian research team that uncovers a crashed extraterrestrial spacecraft. While the plot borrows beats from the original, it can't come close in terms of the visuals or creature design. The monster here is incredibly underwhelming.

There are a few scenes here where the shapeshifter looks truly abysmal; somehow both boring and fake. Some of the designs also rip off Alien way too much (like the lamprey-like face-hugging form and a pseudo-chestburster), producing scares that audiences have seen a hundred times before. Sure, the visuals are not completely trashy and incompetent, but they are far below what one would expect from a movie of this caliber.

8 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder

"Do you bleed?" The controversial Justice League sees DC's heroes assembling to confront the looming threat posed by Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons. There was a lot of potential here, but the finished product is a mess of narrative missteps and pointless special effects. Zack Snyder is usually known for good VFX, but some of the visuals in this movie are weird and uncanny, like Superman's (Henry Cavill) CGI mouth and, well, Steppenwolf's entire appearance.

Some of the shots of the character's capes also look ridiculously, plasticky and unrealistic. How hard is it to animate a cape? The budget was $300m! These problems probably stemmed from the film's rushed production schedule, including various reshoots and a change in directors, as well as the apathy of the executives at Warner Bros. The company doesn't seem to have put much actual care into this project, in contrast to the way Marvel approached The Avengers, for example.

7 'Battleship' (2012)

Directed by Peter Berg

"You're gonna sink my battleship." Inspired by the classic board game, Battleship follows Lieutenant Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch) as he leads a naval fleet against an alien invasion during a multinational naval exercise. It could have been fun, but it's instead a slog of cliched dialogue, lackluster storytelling, and heavy-handed CGI. The aliens look awful, landing awkwardly between serious and cheesy. It's hard to tell if they're meant to be a joke or not.

The cast and crew seem to go for CGI spectacle over actual story, but the visuals just aren't strong enough to carry the movie. Plus, the idea of throwing sci-fi into a boardgame based on World War II was just weird, making Battleship an all-around awkward and unnecessary affair. There's a reason few people even talk about this movie these days. It's rough when you're being outclassed by the likes of Werewolves Within and Jumanji.