Romantic comedies are a lighthearted entertainment option for anybody in the mood for a film with humor, the odd bit of drama, and all the romance they could want. They are an easy option to put on in the background or sit down with some friends on a cozy evening, and they're something everyone can enjoy.

Being something a viewer can have on in the background while they do chores means a movie's versatility can be one of its strongest features. It's a sign of a comfort film and proves its rewatchability, even if someone's attention isn't solely on the TV as they do other stuff. Movies like the underrated Crazy Stupid Love and the popular Emma Stone-starring Easy A have gripped their audiences for years, with their effortless humor and intimate relationships at the forefront of entertainment. There have been dozens and dozens of success stories in the rom-com genre over the last one hundred years, but these are some of the most reliable contenders for a rewatch.

18 'About Time' (2013)

Directed by Richard Curtis

Rom-com king Richard Curtis directs Oscar-nominee Rachel McAdams and the underrated Domhnall Gleeson in the 2013 sci-fi rom-com About Time. The film follows Tim Lake, a young man with the ability to time travel. Through a little manipulation, Tim gets the girl of his dreams and the life he always wanted, but soon, he realizes he can't fix everything.

An inspired blend of genres and ambitious themes, About Time is an intriguing effort from the ever-reliable Curtis. McAdams is at her most charming, proving why she's among her generation's most gifted performers. For his part, Gleeson brings warmth and reliability to a role that could easily come across as creepy. Although full of plot holes, About Time remains an enjoyable and endlessly rewatchable rom-com thanks to Curtis' unabashed optimism and the incredible chemistry between its well-matched leads.

17 'Enough Said' (2013)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

It's rare for romantic comedies to feature and focus on characters and storylines catered to an older demographic, yet Enough Said shines in this regard with a grounded and highly relatable story for middle-aged audiences. The film follows the story of Eva, a divorced soon-to-be empty-nester who is dealing with the difficulties of having to spend her days alone now that her daughter has left for college. She soon finds solace in Marianne, a new friend who seemingly has it all figured out, which gives her the self-confidence to take a chance on an unexpected new love interest in Albert.

Especially as the romantic comedy genre continues to focus and feature only the youngest and most attractive actors available, Enough Said continues to be a beautiful reflection of an honest, true-to-life romance. This effective balance of a grounded, realistic romance with the genuine comedic miscommunications of real life makes for one of the most underrated romantic comedies of the era. Its themes and story still hold up tremendously over a decade later, and it features one of the last performances from the late great James Gandolfini.

16 'Plus One' (2019)

Directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer

Quite possibly the most underrated romantic comedy of the 2010s, Plus One is the rare entry into the genre that is affecting and entertaining. Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine star as Ben and Alice, two friends who agree to be each other's plus-one throughout the wedding season. However, their chemistry soon leads to a romance, bringing a shift to their dynamic.

Although the plot is nothing out of the ordinary, Plus One excels thanks to its relatable characters. Quaid is a perfect boy next door whose intimacy issues keep him from achieving a genuine connection. Erskine is outstanding as the chaotic and eccentric Alice, a performance that confirms her as a mighty comedic talent who should be more widely recognized. Equal parts funny and romantic, Plus One is a near-perfect example of the fan-favorite genre.

Plus One Release Date June 14, 2019 Director Jeff Chan Cast Maya Erskine , Jack Quaid , Beck Bennett , Rosalind Chao , Perrey Reeves , Ed Begley Runtime 98 minutes

15 'Alex Strangelove' (2018)

Directed by Craig Johnson

Before Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue, there was Alex Strangelove. Released in 2018, this sweet coming-of-age romantic comedy centers on Alex Truelove, who enters a relationship with his best friend, Claire. However, he begins to doubt his feelings upon meeting Elliot, a charming and handsome boy who will make him question his sexual identity.

Alex Strangelove is among the best LGBTQ+ movies of the 2010s. Small-scale but refreshingly honest and surprisingly mature, the film deals with the difficult issue of sexual identity with empathy and remarkable intelligence. It greatly benefits from a brilliant and naturalistic performance from Alex Doheny, who captures Alex's doubts and struggles in a simple yet compelling manner that will ring true to thousands of adolescents going through the same self-discovery journey.

Release Date June 8, 2018 Director Craig Johnson Cast Michael Abela , Brendan Archer , Joshua Barragan , Kai Wes Runtime 99 minutes

14 'No Strings Attached' (2011)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Often confused with the similarly premised Friends with Benefits, No Strings Attached tackles the topic of a connection based upon sexual attraction between two friends, not wanting this fling to transform into anything more. While Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) continue to enact their desires, things begin to get dicey when they actually start to develop feelings for one another.

The inherent connection and chemistry between Portman and Kutcher, combined with the classic comedic direction from Ivan Reitman help make No Strings Attached one of the most iconic studio rom-coms of the early 2010s. The film tapped into the increased conversation that society was having towards dating and dating conventions of the era, and its interpretation of this style of frivolous flings and dating still finds itself to be very relevant in the modern era of dating.

13 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Directed by Ol Parker

2008's Mamma Mia! was a surprising success, becoming a campy classic almost instantly. The sequel took quite a long time to come out, but it was worth the wait. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again follows two stories: in the present, Sophie deals with the recent loss of her mother while preparing to reopen her hotel and expecting the arrival of her child; in the past, a young Donna arrives at the Greek island without knowing her life will change forever.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! features everything that made its predecessor a smashing success and more. ABBA's beloved music once again accompanies a story about growing up and facing life's challenges, anchored by Amanda Seyfried and Lily James at their most compelling. Brimming with energy and featuring some of the most well-known songs in modern pop culture, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is a spectacular musical that begs to be seen over and over again; my, my, how can you resist it?

12 'Love, Simon' (2016)

Directed by Greg Berlanti

Another teen rom-com with a hint of drama thrown into the mix came eight years ago with the release of Greg Berlanti's Love, Simon. The film stars Nick Robinson, who gained recognition following a memorable performance in the first installment of the Jurassic World trilogy back in 2015, as only his second film appearance.

The following year saw him lend his talents to a movie so full of heart that it had audiences hooked from the trailer alone. It tells the story of a young closeted teenager as he deals with the day-to-day life of a teen, a brewing romance, and a blackmailer making his life trouble with threats of outing him. Critically and commercially successful, the film has already reached classic status for many, and its story showcases acceptance of oneself perfectly.

11 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (2018)

Directed by Susan Johnson

This Netflix original from 2018 took critics and audiences by storm the moment it was released on the platform six years ago. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is arguably one of the most rewatchable Netflix original romance movies, as its characters are very relatable and easy to like.

The popularity of the original performed so well that it sparked the creation of a trilogy with two further sequels called To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which did almost as well as their predecessors in the eyes of critics. All three of these films provide an entertaining binge-watch for a movie night full of romance, comedy, and heartfelt interactions between characters that anyone can enjoy.

10 'Drinking Buddies' (2013)

Directed by Joe Swanberg

One of the most unique and experimental takes on how to attain genuine emotion from a romantic comedy, Drinking Buddies accomplishes a lot not from its premise, but from its ingenious execution. The film's premise is relatively simple, following the ins and outs of a relationship drama surrounding a group of friends and coworkers who work for a beer factory and drink together. However, what makes the film so memorable is its lack of a hardened script, with most of the film's dialogue and back-and-forth being entirely improvised.

Drinking Buddies' approach to dialogue, while seeming strange at first glance, easily makes for some of the most genuine and down-to-earth performances in romantic comedy history. This film's dedication to having genuine connection and dialogue allows its characters to feel as human and authentic as possible, making the stories and divides of love with the subsequent reactions feel that much more real. While its brand of comedy isn't for everyone and is more in touch with the comedic stylings of the crew themselves, it's an experience that lends itself to being picked apart and examined on each subsequent viewing.

9 'Set It Up' (2018)

Directed by Claire Scanlon

Netflix is typically a good streaming platform to gravitate towards when looking for anything someone might be in the mood for. Whether it's a gripping drama, hilarious comedy, true documentary, or, in this case, a lighthearted rom-com like 2018's Set It Up, there's never a lack of things to watch.

The Claire Scanlon-directed romantic comedy from the mind of writer Katie Silberman follows two assistants in New York whose bosses push them to their limits. In an effort to get them to loosen up, the two women (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell), strangers until they connect over their similar situations, attempt to set them up on dates, with some unexpected results. Positively received by those who saw it in the weeks after its release on the platform, the movie is more than capable of a rewatch thanks to its charismatic characters (and is one of Powell's better rom-coms).

8 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Directed by Michael Showalter