Through both the prestige of television and the rising presence of streaming services and the original series they produced, the 2010s mark something of an expansive golden age of small-screen entertainment. While ongoing shows like Game of Thrones and Better Call Saul may have dominated the decade, hooking audiences in to return to the story year after year, the 2010s also saw a huge influx of one-off series as well.

Regardless of whether they were Season 1 of planned television dramas that never got going or simply limited series that were written to fulfill just one season’s worth of story, these 10 TV shows captivated audiences certainly can’t be accused of outstaying their welcome. They range from scathing dramas based on true events to high-concept genre pieces, and even pulsating crime thrillers that kept audiences guessing until the very end.

10 'Maniac' (2018)

Created by Patrick Somerville

Despite flaunting such stars as Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux among several others, Netflix’s cerebral sci-fi miniseries Maniac has endured as something of an underrated and overlooked gem. Centering on a series of medical trials being conducted by a pharmaceutical company, it focuses on the psychological link that develops between two of the subjects. With both Annie (Stone) and Owen (Hill) struggling to overcome their personal demons, the connection forged in their minds during the trials sees them venture to many wonderful and bizarre alternate worlds in their search for answers.

Enchanting with both its dazzling visual spontaneity and its adventurous narrative impulses, Maniac thrives as a genre-meshing odyssey of astonishing scope and poignant character drama. It is a quiet masterpiece of sci-fi surrealism and black comedy that, through exceptional performances from Stone and Hill, ensures its volatile tonal shifts are pointed and entrancing more so than bewildering.