Piggybacking off an iconic decade of sitcoms in the 2000s, the 2010s were a transformative decade for sitcoms. The decade redefined the genre with fresh perspectives, bold humor, and deeper storytelling. These shows blended comedy with cultural commentary, heartfelt moments, and innovative narratives. From the unfiltered feminine chaos of Broad City to the satirical brilliance of Veep, the 2010s proved that sitcoms could be as thought-provoking as they were hilarious. These series didn’t just entertain; they pushed boundaries, explored complex relationships, and reflected the world in all its messy, comedic glory.

2010s sitcoms offered something for everyone, with a variety of workplace, family, and friend premises from which to choose. Comedies like Schitt’s Creek redefined what kindness in comedy could look like, while The Good Place made philosophy accessible and comical. The 2010s brought intelligent sitcoms—sure, viewers can enjoy them for what they are, but they tend to offer a deeper message, leaving audiences laughing, thinking and often feeling deeply. These are the best sitcoms of the 2010s, ranked by their novelty and contribution to the defining traits of 2010s TV and how well they utilize the best, classic characteristics of the sitcom genre.

10 'Broad City' (2014–2019)

Created by Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) are best friends. Abbi works as a custodian, aspiring to illustrate for a living, while Ilana holds the title of a salesperson at Deals! Deals! Deals! but is rarely found doing any meaningful work at her job. The two women navigate their twenties in New York City, including relationships, jobs, stress, and bizarre but memorable situations. With Ilana’s free spirit and reckless nature, every day is a wild adventure for the two friends.

Broad City delivers an authentic portrayal of female friendship, exploring the highs and lows of adulthood. The show celebrates women and all of their greatness and imperfections through diversity and unflinching self-expression. Demonstrated by their unwavering friendship, Abbi and Ilana’s escapades highlight the value of mutual support and joy over societal pressures. Hilarious, surreal and refreshing, Broad City redefines the female-led sitcom with optimism, depth, and undeniable charm.

9 'Silicon Valley' (2014–2019)

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky

A brilliant and socially awkward programmer, Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), creates a revolutionary file compression algorithm. Rejecting a buyout from tech giant Hooli, he launches his own startup, Pied Piper, with an odd team of programmers. The show follows their chaotic journey through funding struggles, legal battles, and internal conflicts. As Pied Piper evolves into a decentralized internet platform, Richard faces the moral and practical challenges of running a startup in the cutthroat tech world of Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley delivers a biting satire of tech culture, capturing an authentic, absurd portrait of the competitive tech industry thanks to co-creator Mike Judge’s insider perspective and the hilariously convincing ensemble cast. The humor—whether rooted in tech jargon or bizarre scenarios—is well-balanced with drama. Beyond satirizing the tech industry, the show explores universal themes of ambition, failure, and friendship, catering to a wider audience. Silicon Valley captivates with its clever writing, cultural relevance, and relentless wit.

8 'Black-ish' (2014–2022)

Created by Kenya Barris

The Johnsons are a wealthy Black family living in a predominantly white neighborhood. The family includes husband and wife Andre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their four kids: teenagers Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Junior (Marcus Scribner) and younger twins Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin). Andre encourages his family to celebrate their Black identity as the family grapples with fitting into a white-dominated community, while also dealing with issues on a personal and familial level.

Black-ish takes on themes of cultural assimilation and identity while refusing to present itself as the definitive “Black experience.” Instead, it explores the intersections of race, class and culture through the perspective of an affluent Black family finding their way in a predominantly white world. By addressing issues like systemic racism, colorism, and white privilege with humor and nuance, the sitcom featuring Black characters balances universal family dynamics with culturally specific challenges. With its satirical tone and bold storytelling, Black-ish offers a thoughtful, multifaceted portrayal of what it means to thrive while staying true to one’s roots.