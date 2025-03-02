2012 was a wildly bombastic and iconic year for the medium of cinema, seeing the release of many modern-day classics and strikingly poetic films that are still a part of the cultural zeitgeist. From major blockbuster releases that broke records and redefined what blockbuster filmmaking could do to emotional and heartfelt dramas that tugged at audiences' heartstrings, there is no limit to the number of iconic releases strewn throughout the year.

Being a largely stacked year filled to the brim with memorable films, it becomes equally difficult to narrow the selection down to the bare essentials to truly understand the culture and feeling of the year. Many great and highly popular 2012 films just barely missed the cut, such as Prometheus, Magic Mike, and The Amazing Spider-Man, showing just how strong and dominating this year was when it came to the medium of film. These films act as brilliant transport to a time over a decade ago that still feels as though it happened yesterday.

10 'Sinister'

Directed by Scott Derrickson

One of the overwhelming trends that defined horror throughout not only 2012, but the vast majority of horror releases during the late 2000s and early 2010s was the overabundance of jumpscares and paranormal entities. While many horror movies of this era failed to stand out from one another, Sinister quickly cemented itself as one of the quintessential horror stories of the era, with its striking filmmaking style and brilliant use of atmosphere-building for jumpscares.

The immediately engaging story of a faded writer discovering a collection of mysterious disturbing snuff films has still managed to leave an effective impact and notoriety well after its initial release. Sinister's blending of uneasing dread and painful circumstances with pinpoint perfect scares has made it often cited as one of the scariest movies of all time, getting audiences to jump more than any other film out there. Many would attempt and fail to recreate the style and effectiveness of Sinister's story, yet it only proved to make the film that much more memorable in its approach.