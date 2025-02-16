The year 2013 was a strong and diverse year for the movies, releasing several gems that have since been canonized as classics. They run the gamut from haunting horror to deeply personal dramas, bold, audacious spectacles to intimate character studies. It was a year where established auteurs delivered some of their finest work, while fresh voices emerged with daring new perspectives.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the most compelling movies of 2013, projects that still hold up today. Some, like 12 Years a Slave, forced audiences to confront painful historical truths, while others, like Her, speculated on the emotional implications of new technologies, presciently looking ahead to our current moment in time.

10 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan