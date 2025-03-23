Every year, a handful of films dominate the conversation, whether through box office success or awards buzz. But for every big-name hit, there are just as many incredible films that slip through the cracks. In the year that saw Gravity, The Wolf of Wall Street and Man of Steel, 2013 was filled with bold, daring cinema that, for one reason or another, didn’t get the attention it deserved. Some were too unconventional for mainstream audiences; others were overshadowed by bigger studio releases, and a few simply never got the wide distribution they needed.

From haunting thrillers to mind-bending sci-fi and deeply human dramas, these underrated films showcase the range of storytelling that made 2013 a fantastic year for cinema. Some were dismissed because of their unconventional narratives, while others failed to break out beyond indie circles. However, each one has something special to offer. If you missed them the first time around, now is the perfect moment to give another chance to these underrated gems.

10 'Upstream Color' (2013)

Directed by Shane Carruth

Upstream Color follows a woman named Kris (Amy Seimetz), who is unknowingly drugged with a parasitic organism that puts her into a hypnotic state. When she wakes up with no memory of what happened, a thief has drained her bank account, and her life is in shambles. She befriends Jeff (Shane Carruth), who claims to have undergone a similar experience. As their connection deepens, they begin to uncover the strange, almost supernatural bond between them that seems to control their fates.

Upstream Color is one of the most ambitious indie films ever, and it remains vastly underappreciated. Unlike traditional sci-fi or romance films, it refuses to provide easy answers, instead immersing viewers in a hypnotic experience that explores themes of identity, trauma, and interconnectedness. Shane Carruth, known for his cerebral time-travel flick Primer, pushes even further into abstract territory. He creates a film that relies more on visuals and emotions than conventional plotting. This quality may have kept mainstream audiences from fully appreciating it, but Upstream Color is a singular, daring piece of cinema unlike any other.