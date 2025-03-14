Don't let anyone tell you that modern cinema is in a state of disarray: The 2010s were an outstanding decade for the art form. Many years throughout the decade had some exceptional movies, but there's one that stands out as perhaps the best of the best: 2014. A year of experimental arthouse fare, big and exciting blockbusters, and riveting socially conscious documentaries, it's one of the best years that cinema has had during the 21st century.

One thing is the year's best movies, and another thing — somewhat connected, but unarguably different — are its most essential movies. From Oscar-winning masterworks like Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) to criminally underappreciated foreign gems like Güeros, these are the movies that defined 2014, the ones that the year will be remembered for a couple of decades from now. Whether they left an indelible mark on their genre or the industry as a whole, offered commentary on an important social or political issue, or simply are way too good to ignore, these movies are the ones you'd tell someone not to miss if they wanted to dive deep into what made 2014 such a great year for movies.

10 'The Raid 2'

Directed by Gareth Evans

The Indonesian action thriller The Raid: Redemption tends to be considered as not just one of the best foreign action films of modern times, but one of the best action movies of the 2010s in general. It's not often that action sequels to exceptional films manage to surpass the quality of their predecessors. The Raid 2 is one of the most remarkable exceptions.

One of the most intense and violent action movies of modern times, The Raid 2 (along with Redemption, clearly) is the ideal entry point for cinephiles from the English-speaking world looking to expand their view of what the action genre can be and do in other filmmaking cultures. Stylish, frenetic, and with a surprisingly complex plot, it's an absolute delight for action fans.